Neelima Sharma on Lovers in the Blue Night, Venice Film Festival, and her acting journey

For Neelima Sharma, Lovers in the Blue Night has been quite the ride—from not even knowing if she’d landed the role to now seeing the film head to the Orizzonti Competition at the Venice Film Festival. Written and directed by Anuparna Roy, the film follows four migrants in Mumbai whose lives intersect through love, survival, and longing. Neelima, who plays one of the leads, admits she was completely caught off guard by the Venice news—and is now understandably over the moon.

Neelima Sharma on Lovers in the Blue Night’s Venice selection: 'I was completely in disbelief'

“I honestly didn’t know how to react. Anuparna called me and said, “Our film has been selected for Venice.” I was like, “What are you saying? We just shot it!” I was completely in disbelief. I thought she was joking. But I’m over the moon and extremely thrilled about it because I didn’t see it coming.”

Ask what made her say yes to the project, and pat comes the reply, “This happened to me last year. I got a call from the casting director of the project. He told me there was a film and that I had to audition for it. I sent the audition and didn’t hear anything for about a week. I was at rock bottom because nothing was working out. Then, randomly, one morning, Anuparna texted me on Instagram. She said, “Would you be interested in this film?” I asked if we could get on a call so she could tell me the story, and she said, “Yeah, absolutely.” She narrated the story to me, and I loved it. It was such a beautiful piece of work. I was stunned by the sensibility she had while narrating it. This was before she won at Venice the previous year. We met a couple of times, and then Songs of Forgotten Trees was selected for Venice the following year, and she won the Best Director award. That’s when I suddenly realised that there was a huge responsibility on me. So many eyes were now on her, and I had to do justice to the film.”