TN CM Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma to now hit screens on October 2

The film unit had wrapped up the film’s shooting in December last year. Lyca Productions had taken to its social media timelines then to announce the wrapping up of shooting. It had said, "#SIGMA shoot wrapped. Get ready for the Teaser on 23.12.25 at 5 PM."

The makers had also shared a video clip consisting of some Behind the scenes visuals and the team finally posing for a final wrap up picture. The film is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with Sigma, is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and well-known actor Vijay.

The story follows a maverick protagonist: a true Sigma, who charts his own path, breaking conventions and rising through grit and resilience. Blending edge-of-the-seat heist thrills with humor and heart, Sigma will offer a refreshing new flavor to mainstream cinema, the sources point out. The film boasts of a fine technical unit. It includes cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, editor Praveen K.L., and art director Benjamin M.

The multilingual project, filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, has traversed an exciting range of landscapes- from the bustling streets of Chennai and rugged terrains of Salem to the breathtaking Thalakona forests and exotic locales of Thailand.