Why Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay chose direction over acting

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil actor turned politician Vijay, has now ventured into the cinema world. But unlike his father, he prefers to stay behind the camera. He is set to make his directorial debut with the film Sigma.

‘Direction was always my priority’: Who's Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay?

During a recent interview, Jason opened up about his upcoming directorial venture, revealing that he has no plans to go into the acting business anytime soon. Although he made a brief appearance as a child alongside his father in the music video of the film Vettaikaaran, and was recently seen in the promotional music video for his film Sigma, Jason says his true passion lies behind the camera. He also revealed that he was once approached by filmmaker-actor Alphonse Puthren for an acting project which he reportedly declined.

Who's Vijay's son Jason?

Born into one of Tamil cinema's most influential families, growing up Jason preferred to maintain a low profile away from the spotlight. As the son of superstar Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam, many expected him to follow in his father's footsteps. But he is set to carve his own path. However, at the end of the day, cinema is not something he truly stayed away from. Growing up he has been a true cinephile and that has inspired him to tell his own story in his very own way.

While he appeared in front of the camera for his promotional video Sigma Style, Jason explained his stance and said he did it just for fun. During an interview he also mentioned saying, “I wanted to become a director. That was always my priority”.