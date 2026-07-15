Father versus son clash averted as Jason Sanjay postpones directorial debut Sigma

An intriguing box office face-off has reportedly been averted in Tamil cinema. Jason Sanjay, son of actor-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, is set to delay his highly anticipated directorial debut, Sigma, to avoid clashing with his father’s final cinematic outing, Jana Nayagan.

Box office reschedule clears path for Vijay’s highly anticipated final film

Initially locked in for a worldwide theatrical release on 31 July, Sigma will now reportedly debut in August. The strategic shift by Lyca Productions comes amid immense excitement for Jana Nayagan, which is widely regarded as Vijay’s swansong before he transitions fully into his political career. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is expected to hit screens in India on July 23, a day before its officially confirmed July 24 international release.