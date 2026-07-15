Father versus son clash averted as Jason Sanjay postpones directorial debut Sigma

An intriguing box office face-off has reportedly been averted in Tamil cinema. Jason Sanjay, son of actor-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, is set to delay his highly anticipated directorial debut, Sigma, to avoid clashing with his father’s final cinematic outing, Jana Nayagan.
Initially locked in for a worldwide theatrical release on 31 July, Sigma will now reportedly debut in August. The strategic shift by Lyca Productions comes amid immense excitement for Jana Nayagan, which is widely regarded as Vijay’s swansong before he transitions fully into his political career. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is expected to hit screens in India on July 23, a day before its officially confirmed July 24 international release.
Trade experts believe the decision is highly practical. Jana Nayagan is projected to dominate local and international theatres, commanding the lion's share of screens for at least two weeks. Pushing Sigma back allows Jason's debut venture to secure a much stronger, wider theatrical window once the initial box office frenzy around his father's final film begins to settle.
Billing itself as a high-stakes heist adventure filled with action, comedy and treasure hunts, Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in lead roles. The film boasts a vibrant soundtrack composed by S Thaman. Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, set to a score by Anirudh Ravichander.