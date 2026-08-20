How to chronologically watch the Insidious franchise before Out of the Further releases

The Insidious film series is a popular horror franchise which began in 2010 with the original film, Insidious. Over the course of the next decade and a half, the franchise released four more films that continued to live up to the expectations.
The sixth film in the franchise, Insidious: Out of the Further, is gearing up for a release on Friday, August 21, 2026, and it is a good time for a rerun of the entire franchise!
If you want to catch up on the Insidious franchise before the release of Insidious: Out of the Further, follow this chronology.
1. Insidious: The Last Key (2018): This film takes the audience back to Elise's childhood in 1953, and is largely set in the 1950s and 1960s.
2. Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015): Set in 2007, this movie covers the events that happened years before the events of the first movie. It follows Elise Rainier who once again conducts paranormal investigations and helps Quinn Brenner.
3. Insidious: The Red Door (2023): This film revolves around Josh Lambert and his son Dalton who is preparing for college, trying to move on with their lives after the horrifying experiences with The Further, but the memories are hard to suppress.
4. Insidious (2010): This is the first film that released, thus kicking off the franchise, and introduces the Lambert family to the world. In the original movie, Dalton falls into a mysterious coma.
5. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013): This film takes up the events right after the original movie, still revolving around the Lambert family as they navigate supernatural threat.
The upcoming release of the franchise, Insidious: Out of the Further, is about Gemma, a young mother who possesses the ability to enter the purgatorial realm of The Further and transport the entities living there back to the real world.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.