How to chronologically watch the Insidious franchise before Out of the Further releases

1. Insidious: The Last Key (2018): This film takes the audience back to Elise's childhood in 1953, and is largely set in the 1950s and 1960s.

2. Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015): Set in 2007, this movie covers the events that happened years before the events of the first movie. It follows Elise Rainier who once again conducts paranormal investigations and helps Quinn Brenner.

3. Insidious: The Red Door (2023): This film revolves around Josh Lambert and his son Dalton who is preparing for college, trying to move on with their lives after the horrifying experiences with The Further, but the memories are hard to suppress.

4. Insidious (2010): This is the first film that released, thus kicking off the franchise, and introduces the Lambert family to the world. In the original movie, Dalton falls into a mysterious coma.

5. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013): This film takes up the events right after the original movie, still revolving around the Lambert family as they navigate supernatural threat.

The upcoming release of the franchise, Insidious: Out of the Further, is about Gemma, a young mother who possesses the ability to enter the purgatorial realm of The Further and transport the entities living there back to the real world.