Halloween: 5 horror movies which you should not watch alone

Halloween is almost here and it's time for horror movie night. However, make sure to have a friend beside you when you catch up with the following horror classics this Halloween.
Set in 1963, this Halloween classic follows Michael Meyers who had killed his own sister on Halloween night when he was just six. After escaping the facility he was kept in for 15 years, he returns to his town, Haddonfield and goes on a murderous rampage. This slasher horror movie franchise has 13 films so far.
Overlook Hotel's caretaker Jack Torrance, who lives with his wife Wendy and son Danny lead a simple life before life takes a scary turn and they begin seeing supernatural activities. This Stanley Kubrick directed movie is a classic horror movie that explores insanity and horror.
This psychological horror is a story of exploring one's mysterious heritage after the death of the matriarch in the family. Annie's family experiences horrifying and sinister events soon after her mother passes away. Full of unsettling scenes, definitely do not watch this movie alone.
Perfect for Halloween night, this movie follows a group of friends who innocently took refuge in what seemed to be an abandoned house. However, soon after, dead bodies from the graveyard come in search of humans to feed on.
Happiness turns into mystery when Dalton suddenly falls into a coma soon after he moves into a new house with parents, Josh and Renai. Supernatural activities take control over the house as Dalton's body becomes a vessel for the evil.