Sara Arjun's Madhubala biopic: 7 predictions, from Dilip Kumar’s romance to her tragic final years

While a biopic aims to celebrate Madhubala's legacy, in which the bright and dynamic Sara Arjun will play the yesteryear actress, condensing two decades of a whirlwind career and a complex personal life into a two to three hour runtime means several phases will likely be streamlined, glossed over, or omitted entirely. Here's what we think the film will focus and not focus on!
We believe that the second half of the film will heavily feature the gruelling, decade-long making of Mughal-E-Azam, highlighting how her iconic performance as Anarkali unfolded amidst intense personal strain and declining physical health.
Madhubala's turbulent romance with Dilip Kumar and her eventual marriage to Kishore Kumar remain central to Madhubala’s public memory. However, while Sara Arjun is set to play the lead, the male actors haven't been confirmed yet.
The phase from 1933–1946 in Madhubala's life might be skipped. Her childhood in Delhi, her family's relocation to Bombay, and the loss of her home in the 1944 Bombay Dock Explosion, might have passing mentions. Mainstream biopics usually gloss over early childhood unless it directly serves a major narrative arc. The story will likely pick up right around her transition into a young leading lady (Neel Kamal or Mahal) to dive straight into her rise as a golden-era star.
Madhubala's tenure working in lesser-known B-movies or string of box-office flops in the early-to-mid 1950s (such as Naata, which she produced under her banner Madhubala Private Ltd.), might not be mentioned. Film biographies tend to focus on major box-office triumphs (Mahal, Mr. & Mrs. 55, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mughal-e-Azam) rather than detailing prolonged commercial lulls or obscure filmography entries.
The prolonged legal conflict where her father, Ataullah Khan, took director B.R. Chopra to court over shooting locations, leading Dilip Kumar to testify against her family. While a pivotal moment in her personal life, biopics often reduce legal battles to brief emotional conflicts to keep the narrative moving smoothly without getting bogged down in procedural details.
Post-Mughal-e-Azam films like Half Ticket or Sharabi, and her incomplete attempt to direct/act in Farz Aur Pyar in 1969, her health was severely deteriorating during this period. The narrative will likely emphasise the tragic climax of her health battle following Mughal-e-Azam rather than lingering on minor releases toward the end of her active years.
The quiet, bedridden, final five years leading up to her death at age 36, spent away from the spotlight, might not be shown very meticulously. While crucial to her tragedy, spending extended screen time on her confinement risks slowing the pacing. The movie is more likely to conclude shortly after the peak of her emotional and physical struggle, ending on a poignant note.