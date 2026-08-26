Sara Arjun's Madhubala biopic: 7 predictions, from Dilip Kumar’s romance to her tragic final years

The quiet, bedridden, final five years leading up to her death at age 36, spent away from the spotlight, might not be shown very meticulously. While crucial to her tragedy, spending extended screen time on her confinement risks slowing the pacing. The movie is more likely to conclude shortly after the peak of her emotional and physical struggle, ending on a poignant note.

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