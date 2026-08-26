Who was Raktabeej, the asura mentioned in the Mahakali trailer?

The first appearance of Mahakali sets the stage for an ominous world of myths wherein the struggle between Dharma and Adharma becomes all-important. This three-minute-long teaser has Akshaye Khanna playing the character of Shukracharya and giving us a glimpse of Sriya Reddy in an incarnation of a divine goddess. At the centre of this conflict lies Raktabeej, the asura who is associated with Goddess Kali's story.

Why was Raktabeej so difficult to defeat?

The mythology says that Raktabeej had a very special boon. Whenever his blood dropped on the ground, another Raktabeej was born. Therefore, trying to attack him would make things worse for the enemy, as another Raktabeej would be produced through each wound inflicted on him.