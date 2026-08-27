Priyanka Sarkar and Soham Majumdar take us through the unique world of Maya Satya Bhram

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Priyanka: When I listened to the story first, I was truly blown away that Samik could think and write about such a fascinating subject. I could realise from the very beginning that it would be a very challenging role for me as an actress. After that, we had several reading sessions where we put our heads together to bring out the small yet important nuances in each of our roles. So, it was pretty exciting to be a part of this film.

Soham: When Samik narrated the script to me over a Zoom call, he was in a trance since parts of it were very personal to him. With him, I too went into a trance and when he stopped, we couldn’t speak for two to three minutes. It wasn’t an awkward silence but more of a thoughtful pause. I was bowled over. Also, when I heard Priyanka was part of the film, I was even more excited, as it would be the first time that I would work with her. I feel she is one of the most underutilised actors of our time. She is phenomenal in this film. A film is about collaboration too and it’s important to have good vibes with co-actors, which also reflects on screen. And Priyanka was a joy to work with.