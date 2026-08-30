Tathagata Mukherjee on decoding GenZs in his film, Nibba Nibbi

A

I believe actors are like water; a director has to give them a shape. The roles of Deba and Paro were difficult to pull off, and to bring them to life, I needed powerful actors. I specifically wanted Rishav Basu, though there were two other names in mind. But I am very comfortable with him since I worked with him before in Bhotbhoti, and I know his strengths and weaknesses.

But I was unsure who could be Paro. Even after getting Sauraseni Maitra’s recommendation, I was unsure. But she surprised me. She has given her everything for Paro.