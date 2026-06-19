Ganesh Venkatram on Mankatha and why micro dramas are the future of entertainment

Speaking about the series, Ganesh says, “Mankatha is set in Goa, in a gambling paradise. My character, Arjun, enters this world after being wronged by it. For him, it becomes a dharma yudham, a battle to set things right. What makes the story exciting is that at every stage he encounters a bigger villain than the last. The narrative unfolds in three distinct phases, each with a different antagonist, which made it incredibly engaging to perform.”

The series also stars Riyaz Khan and is directed by Satish, who has worked extensively on vertical dramas and short-form digital content.

“Many creators who started with short films or platforms like Naalaya Iyakkunar understand this medium instinctively. They know how to tell compelling stories in a shorter format. Today, television directors, filmmakers and digital creators are all entering this space because it is creatively exciting. Audiences are also expecting better quality, so everyone is pushing the bar higher,” he says.

The actor was particularly drawn to the show’s exploration of gambling culture and its psychological impact.

“At every stage, the story exposes a different layer of the gambling world. It examines why people keep playing, even after repeated losses. The rush becomes addictive. I could connect with that because we constantly hear stories about people falling into debt traps through gambling. Arjun’s father is one such victim, and that emotional core gave me something powerful to work with.”