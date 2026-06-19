Ganesh Venkatram on Mankatha and why micro dramas are the future of entertainment

Micro dramas are no longer a passing trend. The bite-sized fictional format, designed specifically for mobile-first audiences and shot vertically, is rapidly gaining ground in India. The latest actor to embrace the format is Ganesh Venkatram, who will soon be seen in Pocket FM’s Mankatha.
Speaking about the series, Ganesh says, “Mankatha is set in Goa, in a gambling paradise. My character, Arjun, enters this world after being wronged by it. For him, it becomes a dharma yudham, a battle to set things right. What makes the story exciting is that at every stage he encounters a bigger villain than the last. The narrative unfolds in three distinct phases, each with a different antagonist, which made it incredibly engaging to perform.”
The series also stars Riyaz Khan and is directed by Satish, who has worked extensively on vertical dramas and short-form digital content.
“Many creators who started with short films or platforms like Naalaya Iyakkunar understand this medium instinctively. They know how to tell compelling stories in a shorter format. Today, television directors, filmmakers and digital creators are all entering this space because it is creatively exciting. Audiences are also expecting better quality, so everyone is pushing the bar higher,” he says.
The actor was particularly drawn to the show’s exploration of gambling culture and its psychological impact.
“At every stage, the story exposes a different layer of the gambling world. It examines why people keep playing, even after repeated losses. The rush becomes addictive. I could connect with that because we constantly hear stories about people falling into debt traps through gambling. Arjun’s father is one such victim, and that emotional core gave me something powerful to work with.”
The project was shot over five days across various locations in Chennai, a schedule that reflects the fast-paced nature of micro dramas.
“Most micro series consist of around 90 minutes of content broken into 45 episodes of two minutes each. Some are completed in just three to five days. As an actor, it is exciting because you immerse yourself in a character, complete the journey quickly and then move on to a completely different world. This is my third vertical series. I did two with Kuku FM, and now this one with Pocket FM. This project was mounted on a much larger scale, with bigger budgets and production values.”
Ganesh belie-ves micro dramas are poised to become a major force in entertainment. “If you look at markets like China and Korea, this format has already transformed content consumption. I was fortunate to receive a masterclass very early in my career from Amitabh Bachchan sir while we were shooting Kandahar in 2010. He told me that true compassion in art means going to your audience rather than expecting your audience to come to you. He spoke about accepting Kaun Banega Crorepati at a time when many advised him against moving to television. That decision changed everything, not just for him but for the industry.”
The advice encouraged Ganesh to explore multiple platforms rather than limiting himself to films. “Until then, I was focused only on cinema. But I realised storytelling is the constant, while platforms keep evolving. The power does not lie on the platform. It lies in the story. A great television serial is better than a bad film. If your storytelling is compelling, audiences will find you wherever you are.”
As for what is next, Ganesh has a packed slate ahead. “I have completed the Train with Vijay Sethupathi and Mysskin. I am currently shooting for Worker with Jai and Yogi Babu, where I have a very interesting role. There is also another film in progress.”
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