Harsh Rane on his new series Short & Sweet, social media pressures and modern relationships
In an era where social media often shapes perceptions as much as reality itself, Short & Sweet explores the complexities of modern love through a refreshingly relatable lens. Set within the fast-paced world of a Mumbai social media agency, the romantic dramedy follows a couple navigating public scrutiny over their height difference while grappling with insecurities, self-worth and the pressures of living in an always-online world.
Short & Sweet star Harsh Rane on authenticity and online culture
At the heart of the story is Akash Rane, played by Harsh Rane, a thoughtful young man who understands the mechanics of virality but struggles with vulnerability in his own life. As the series examines the gap between digital personas and authentic connections, it also shines a light on emotional honesty and representation. Excerpts...
What was your first reaction when you read the script for Short & Sweet?
Honestly, my first reaction was this feels real. It didn’t feel like a written script, it felt like moments I’ve either lived or seen around me. The simplicity of the story and how it captures something as subtle as insecurity in love really stayed with me. I knew instantly that this wasn’t about grand drama, but about small, honest emotions and that’s what excited me the most.
How much did you relate to Akshay considering you belong to the same field?
A lot more than I expected. When you’re constantly creating content, you get used to showing a version of yourself that’s edited, controlled, and often perfect. But internally, you’re still figuring things out. Akash’s struggle with vulnerability is something I’ve felt too, especially the fear of being truly seen beyond the curated version. That conflict felt very personal.
The show tackles the issue of height difference in relationships. Why do you think society is judgmental about such things?
I think society has been conditioned to believe in certain templates of what looks right, especially in relationships. Height, appearance, status, everything gets boxed into expectations. The problem is, love doesn’t follow those templates, but people still judge based on them. Shows like Short & Sweet try to question that mindset and remind people that connection matters more than perception.
You grew up alongside the rise of social media. How has your definition of success changed from when you first started creating content?
Initially, success was numbers, views, likes, followers. It felt very external. But over time, I’ve realised success is more about impact and connection. If something I create makes even a few people feel understood or seen, that’s far more meaningful. Now, it’s less about virality and more about honesty.
Where do you draw the line between sharing your life and protecting your privacy?
It’s a constant balance. I believe in being authentic, but not everything needs to be public. I try to share emotions and experiences that people can relate to, without exposing parts of my life that I want to keep sacred. Some things are better lived fully rather than documented.
How different is storytelling in a 60-second reel versus a scripted drama?
It’s extremely different. In a 60-second reel, you have to grab attention instantly and deliver a complete emotional beat very quickly. It’s about precision. But in a scripted drama, you have the space to breathe to build characters, relationships, and layers. Both are challenging in their own ways, but long-format storytelling allows deeper emotional exploration.
How important is representation of emotional male characters in mainstream storytelling?
It’s very important. For a long time, male characters have been shown as emotionally distant or “strong” in a very limited way. But real strength also lies in vulnerability, in expressing emotions, in being unsure sometimes. Showing that side helps break stereotypes and makes storytelling more honest and relatable.
Where do you see the creator economy heading in the next five years?
I think we’re moving towards more authenticity and niche storytelling. Audiences are becoming smarter. They can tell what’s genuine and what’s forced. Creators who focus on honest, relatable content will stand out. Also, the lines between creators and actors are blurring, which is exciting because it opens up new storytelling formats and opportunities.
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