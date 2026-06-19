Harsh Rane on his new series Short & Sweet, social media pressures and modern relationships

In an era where social media often shapes perceptions as much as reality itself, Short & Sweet explores the complexities of modern love through a refreshingly relatable lens. Set within the fast-paced world of a Mumbai social media agency, the romantic dramedy follows a couple navigating public scrutiny over their height difference while grappling with insecurities, self-worth and the pressures of living in an always-online world.

Short & Sweet star Harsh Rane on authenticity and online culture

At the heart of the story is Akash Rane, played by Harsh Rane, a thoughtful young man who understands the mechanics of virality but struggles with vulnerability in his own life. As the series examines the gap between digital personas and authentic connections, it also shines a light on emotional honesty and representation. Excerpts...