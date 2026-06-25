The Chair: Triparna Maiti’s animated ode to childhood memory

Speaking about the origin of the idea, Triparna recalls that there was no single defining moment, but rather a series of impressions from childhood that stayed with her that led to the making of The Chair. “I was always fascinated by elders in the family—my father, my grandfather, and others. My father is the eldest among his siblings, and I remember the chair in that house had a very distinct presence. It stood out from everything else in the room. As a child, I never really felt like I fit into that chair. There was always too much space around me, and I had to stretch my arms just to sit properly. I actually struggled to get onto it. Later, when we visited less often, I would ask my parents to keep the chair for me. Eventually, I learned that the house no longer existed and the chair had been sold. That stayed with me for years. Looking back, I now understand that feeling better—the question I used to ask myself about whether I truly belonged in that space. It was an emotion I couldn’t fully articulate then, but it lingered. This film became a way to express that sense of longing.”

The decision to use stop-motion animation was equally intentional. “I was deliberate about choosing stop motion. The story is about furniture, something inherently tactile, so I wanted the medium itself to feel physical and grounded. Although I specialise in 2D animation, I also enjoy working with stop motion, even if it is less common. For this film, I wanted the memory to connect directly with something you can physically sense. That’s why I used real materials—wooden elements and 3D-printed components for the chair—so everything carries a tangible presence. I did consider 2D at one point, but it didn’t feel right once I began developing the storyboard. The image I had in my mind demanded something more physical. Stop motion ultimately felt like the only fitting choice.”