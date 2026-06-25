Vishal Bhardwaj, Jenna Ortega, Jacob Elordi and more: Film academy invites 529 new members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday invited 529 members to the Oscar voting body, a new class that brings the group’s membership to nearly double what it was a decade ago.

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Among those who received invites are One Battle After Another nominee Teyana Taylor, Josh O'Connor, Jenna Ortega, Jacob Elordi, Simu Liu and Vishal Bhardwaj from India.

If all new members accept their invitations, the film academy will number 11,319, with 10,338 voting members. In 2016, the academy numbered closer to 6,000 members.

But to diversify its ranks, the Oscars organisation has swelled in recent years. In 2015, the academy was 75 percent male and 92 percent white. That year, all 20 acting nominees were white, prompting the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag.

Following the induction of this year’s new members, the academy will be 64 percent male and 75 percent white. One byproduct of the membership expansion has been an increase in international voters. Overseas members now account for 22 percent of the group.