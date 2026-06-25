Priyanka Chopra stuns in ₹1.8 lakh satin halter dress at Cannes Lions 2026

Priyanka Chopra always knows how to arrive in style. On June 24, 2026, the actress attended the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026 and stunned with her chic look.
She was an invited speaker at the Debussy Theatre about storytelling and originality. For the occasion, she wore a colourful satin halter-neck dress by Silvia Tcherassi.
The stunning Silvia Tcherassi colour-blocked halter dress that Priyanka Chopra chose to wear at the event in Cannes Lions 2026 costs ₹1,80,900. The fabric of the dress is Italian and the deep V-neck halter dress was beautifully complementing the actress' silhouette.
Priyanka paired her dress with leather thong sandals by Freda Salvador. She kept her hair down and wore a sleek pink necklace. Her entire look was extremely simple yet chic, perfectly channeling the casual vibe required for the formal event.
Priyanka Chopra, an actress par excellence, was invited to speak about "storytelling, originality, and how to keep your vision intact while helping your work travel the furthest it can."
The 43-year-old said, "I think you follow your gut when it comes to storytelling. I try not to follow trends, because that's really hard. A trend is interesting right now, it might not be interesting next week. It takes a year for a movie to be made, and by the time next year comes around, will audiences still be interested?"
Priyanka does not believe in making creative decision based on trends. Instead, she tries to tap into the emotions of the other person to understand how a piece of work can make someone feel.
Explaining why she takes such an approach, she said, "Because my favourite movies...are the ones that you talk about later, you kind of revisit again. It makes you feel something, when you're leaving the movie theatre, you kind of have something to say about it. So I try to think about when I read scripts for films that I want to make, is how does it make me feel if I watch this movie?"
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