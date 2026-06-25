Priyanka Chopra stuns in ₹1.8 lakh satin halter dress at Cannes Lions 2026

Priyanka Chopra always knows how to arrive in style. On June 24, 2026, the actress attended the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026 and stunned with her chic look.

She was an invited speaker at the Debussy Theatre about storytelling and originality. For the occasion, she wore a colourful satin halter-neck dress by Silvia Tcherassi.

Priyanka Chopra's Silvia Tcherassi costs ₹1.8 lakhs

The stunning Silvia Tcherassi colour-blocked halter dress that Priyanka Chopra chose to wear at the event in Cannes Lions 2026 costs ₹1,80,900. The fabric of the dress is Italian and the deep V-neck halter dress was beautifully complementing the actress' silhouette.