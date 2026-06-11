Priyanka Chopra remembers her father with an emotional throwback post

Her post soon caught the attention of friends and relatives. Her cousin, Meera Chopra, mentioned said in the comments, “Dad talks about him sooo often. He was so kind and full of love with such an infectious laugh. We all miss him too much. ♥️♥️♥️” Other actors like Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Rajukumar Rao, and Patralekha also showered their love and condolences on the post.

Ashok Chopra was a doctor and a surgeon in the Indian Army Medical Corps. He retired from the service with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He passed away in Mumbai on June 10, 2013, at 62 years. He had been suffering from terminal cancer since 2008. Just before his passing, Priyanka showed her gratitude towards him through a tattoo tribute.

On the work front, Priyanka can be seen in the second installment of Citadel, starring alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she is also prepping up for her return back on the Indian screen through a telegu film, Varanasi. The movie is a sci-fi action thriller written by S.S. Rajamouli and V Vijayendra Prasad.