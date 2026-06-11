Priyanka Chopra remembers her father with an emotional throwback post

Actress Priyanka Chopra has remembered her deceased father, Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary through some unheard-of throwbacks from their past life posted on Instagram. The actress recalled her fond memories about their great relationship and stated that she still feels his absence even years after his death.
Priyanka included a sequence of personal photographs in her post. These included some photographs of herself dancing along with her father. Along with the pictures was a sweet message from Priyanka, which stated, “You and I dancing together always. Miss u dad. You’re always here.. in every decision and every moment of life. Love you.”For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
Her post soon caught the attention of friends and relatives. Her cousin, Meera Chopra, mentioned said in the comments, “Dad talks about him sooo often. He was so kind and full of love with such an infectious laugh. We all miss him too much. ♥️♥️♥️” Other actors like Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Rajukumar Rao, and Patralekha also showered their love and condolences on the post.
Ashok Chopra was a doctor and a surgeon in the Indian Army Medical Corps. He retired from the service with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He passed away in Mumbai on June 10, 2013, at 62 years. He had been suffering from terminal cancer since 2008. Just before his passing, Priyanka showed her gratitude towards him through a tattoo tribute.
On the work front, Priyanka can be seen in the second installment of Citadel, starring alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she is also prepping up for her return back on the Indian screen through a telegu film, Varanasi. The movie is a sci-fi action thriller written by S.S. Rajamouli and V Vijayendra Prasad.