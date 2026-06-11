Taylor Swift shines in matching look with Mariska Hargitay at NBA finals

Pop culture made its way to the big screens in New York City on Wednesday when two global superstars took a simple basketball game to new heights. Taylor Swift took the courtside seats in the Madison Square Garden stadium and joined Game Four of the NBA Finals to cheer on the home team New York Knicks against their rival San Antonio Spurs quite eye-catchingly. The two celebrities matched in a coordinated custom-designed blue and orange t-shirts reading ‘Stevie Knicks’.

Inside the full-circle friendship of Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay at MSG

She complemented her shirt with classic black denim jeans, high black heels with metallic gold details, her signature shade of red lipstick, and a light-brown fishtail braid decorated with a blue ribbon. Her co-star Mariska sat next to her in an identical outfit and completed the coordinated look together with the band members Este and Alana Haim. They all wore music-themed sports shirts inspired by their respective industries and prove yet again that celebrity fashion trends 2026 know no limits to creativity and playfulness.