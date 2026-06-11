Taylor Swift shines in matching look with Mariska Hargitay at NBA finals

Pop culture made its way to the big screens in New York City on Wednesday when two global superstars took a simple basketball game to new heights. Taylor Swift took the courtside seats in the Madison Square Garden stadium and joined Game Four of the NBA Finals to cheer on the home team New York Knicks against their rival San Antonio Spurs quite eye-catchingly. The two celebrities matched in a coordinated custom-designed blue and orange t-shirts reading ‘Stevie Knicks’.
She complemented her shirt with classic black denim jeans, high black heels with metallic gold details, her signature shade of red lipstick, and a light-brown fishtail braid decorated with a blue ribbon. Her co-star Mariska sat next to her in an identical outfit and completed the coordinated look together with the band members Este and Alana Haim. They all wore music-themed sports shirts inspired by their respective industries and prove yet again that celebrity fashion trends 2026 know no limits to creativity and playfulness.
The public reunion highlights one of Hollywood’s most endearing celebrity friendships. The bond between these two stars has been there for a very long time. In fact, it all started when Mariska featured in the star-studded 2015 Bad Blood music video. In her interview, Mariska mentioned that Taylor named her favorite Scottish Fold cat Olivia Benson. In a delightful full-circle moment, fans recently uncovered the sweet story behind a popular Mariska Hargitay cat name, which the actress revealed was inspired by Taylor’s hit song, Karma.
Apart from the basketball court meeting, there are speculations about another important event. It is expected that soon, the superstar will get married at Madison Square Garden. Her fiancé is none other than Travis Kelce. The choice of the venue makes Taylor’s upcoming nuptials even more luxurious. Moreover, it seems that this big event will take place during the upcoming Independence Day weekend.