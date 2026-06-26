Sanchita Basu on Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 and her powerful new avatar

A

Coming from Bihar, the journey wasn’t easy. The biggest challenge was entering a completely new industry and finding my place in it. I faced rejections, and yes, they did hurt at times. But I’ve always enjoyed the process of learning and improving. I never focused too much on getting a particular role; instead, I focused on growing as an actor and giving my best to every opportunity that came my way.But every experience taught me something valuable. Those struggles made me stronger and more patient, and they helped me grow both personally and professionally. Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar became a turning point in my career and gave me a platform to showcase myself as an actor.