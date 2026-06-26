Sanchita Basu on Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 and her powerful new avatar
Actress Sanchita Basu, who has been in the spotlight since the release of the second season of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, says the show has been a turning point in her career. In the series, she reprises her role as Shanvika Chauhan opposite Dhaval Thakur, who plays Kuldeep Kumar. Season 2 picks up after the emotional fallout of the earlier narrative and moves into a darker space, exploring love, revenge, politics, and shifting power dynamics. Excerpts from the chat.
From Bihar to OTT: Sanchita Basu on Her breakthrough in Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar
You return as Shanvika Chauhan in Season 2. How has the character evolved from the first season?
Shanvika has evolved significantly in Season 2. In the first season, she was emotional and vulnerable, but this time she is stronger, more fearless, and shaped by her experiences. The biggest challenge for me as an actor was portraying this transformation in a believable way while keeping her emotions grounded and relatable.
Your chemistry with Dhaval Thakur was appreciated in the series. How has your on-screen dynamic evolved as the story takes a more dramatic turn?
I’m really grateful that audiences connected with our chemistry. In Season 2, the relationship goes through many emotional ups and downs, so the dynamic becomes more intense and layered. Viewers will definitely get to see a different side of both characters.
Coming from Bihar and making a name for yourself in the OTT space is an inspiring journey. Looking back, what were some of the biggest hurdles you faced?
Coming from Bihar, the journey wasn’t easy. The biggest challenge was entering a completely new industry and finding my place in it. I faced rejections, and yes, they did hurt at times. But I’ve always enjoyed the process of learning and improving. I never focused too much on getting a particular role; instead, I focused on growing as an actor and giving my best to every opportunity that came my way.But every experience taught me something valuable. Those struggles made me stronger and more patient, and they helped me grow both personally and professionally. Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar became a turning point in my career and gave me a platform to showcase myself as an actor.
How do you think digital entertainment has changed opportunities for actors from smaller towns and non-industry backgrounds?
OTT has truly changed the game. Today, talent matters more than where you come from. Actors from smaller towns now have the opportunity to reach audiences across the country and prove themselves through their work. It has created a much more inclusive space for fresh talent.
What kinds of characters or genres are you hoping to explore next?
I would love to explore more challenging and performance-driven roles. I’d really like to play a character like Geet, and I would also love to portray powerful roles like Gangubai, as well as something along the lines of Sridevi ji’s character in Sadma. These are characters that have stayed with audiences for years, and I would love to take on roles with that kind of depth.
Are there any actors or filmmakers you dream of working with in the future?
Yes, absolutely. I would love to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, as I really admire their versatility and the depth they bring to their characters. As for filmmakers, working with Imtiaz Ali sir would be a dream. I love the emotion, simplicity, and honesty in his storytelling, and I think it would be an incredible learning experience.
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