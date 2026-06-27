Prosenjit Chatterjee on channelling a rock star’s battle with love, family and career in Abhhiman

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Flimmakers don’t come to me if it’s a very straight character, and honestly speaking, after working in the industry for 40+ yearsnow, I always look forward to pursuing something new. I have played musicians before, in Moner Manush and Kishore Kumar Junior, and have also lip-synced in many, many films, because that’s what the trend was like in the 1990s and 2000s. To play Akash Chatterjee, I always wanted to blend the Bengali music rock stars, along with those who sang Jibonmukhi gaan like Anjan Dutt, Nachiketa, and Silajit, with the modern-day Rupam Islam. When I played Arun Chatterjee in Autograph, there too I kind of amalgamated how Uttam Kumar or my father, Biswajit Chatterjee, would play such a character, paired with a modern-day super star, say, like Shah Rukh Khan.

I have three shades in this film, and the challenge was not about playing his old age but the man himself. The challenge was portraying a man whose voice people once waited to hear and then becoming someone who no longer speaks or does not react. And even if he reacts, he is reacting in a different way.

If you remember my film Mayurakshi, Soumitra Chatterjee played my father with such a neurological condition. I will never be able to act like him, however, whatever I soaked in from that film, I recollected everything and put it into play for my character in Abhhiman. And honestly speaking, some 30+ years back, when I used to do 3-4 shifts a day, there was a time when, for about 1.5-2 years, I had shut myself completely for personal reasons. So at some point, I tried to get those emotions back, too.