First glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama to be unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Rama glimpse will be unveiled on April 2 on Hanuman Jayanti, confirms producer Namit Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor’s first glimpse as Rama to be launched soon

Namit Malhotra took to Instagram, where he dropped a long note, which read, “Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity.”

“We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, ‘Rama’ on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience. Namit Malhotra”