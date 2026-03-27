Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s Abyssal Spring Summer 2026 couture explores oceanic depths

“Perhaps subconsciously, yes,” he says. “But more than reacting to the noise around us, the collection reflects where we are in our own journey. We’ve come into our own and there’s a quiet confidence and ease in the way we design now. It’s a very centred place to create from. We trust our instinct and no longer design for validation. When our clients respond with that same trust, everything else fades into the background. That mental space has definitely shaped the campaign as well.”

This sense of confidence is visible in the way ornamentation has been handled in Abyssal. Instead of relying on heavy embroidery or overt embellishment, the designers allow textures to emerge slowly across the surface of the garments. Sequins are arranged almost like scales; pearls appear embedded within delicate patterns that seem to shift with movement.

“We achieved that effect by leaning towards tone-on-tone embroidery so it would blend effortlessly,” Rahul explains. “Sequins were layered in a way that almost mimicked fish scales for a subtle yet textural finish. We also used lightweight fabrics like tulle, especially in the womenswear, so light could pass through the garment. That transparency made the ornamentation feel woven into the piece rather than placed on top of it.”

The collection also explores the symbolism of the veil—an element that has become increasingly relevant in contemporary bridal fashion. Rather than treating it simply as a traditional accessory, the designers reinterpret it as a theatrical and emotional device.