Amitabh Bachchan’s longtime stylist Priya Patil showcases at Paris Fashion Week
Luxury menswear designer Priya Patil marked a significant milestone in her career with her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, presenting her collection at the iconic Shangri-La Paris. Known for her longstanding association with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Priya has spent nearly two decades shaping a distinctive language of contemporary Indian menswear. Her Paris showcase introduced international buyers, media and fashion insiders to a refined yet expressive vision of luxury.
Dressing icons: From Rohit Sharma to Ranveer Singh
What did presenting your collection in Paris mean to you personally and professionally?
I have spent close to two decades in the fashion industry—over 10 years of that as a stylist in the Indian film industry. It was my dream to present a collection on the runway. But I never imagined that my debut would happen in Paris! Presenting at Paris Fashion Week felt like a defining moment, both personally and professionally—a validation of years of dedication and creative evolution.
You’ve been closely associated with styling Amitabh Bachchan for over a decade. How has working with such an iconic personality influenced your understanding of modern menswear?
Working with a global icon like Amitabh Bachchan constantly pushes you to elevate your standards. My love for menswear has been intrinsic to my journey—from studying yarn compositions and body structures to refining overall design aesthetics. Designing for someone of his stature has deepened my understanding of timeless style and precision. He is a legend in his field, and I aspire to achieve that same level of excellence in mine.
Your Paris showcase introduced three design directions—Lofty Luxe, Relaxed Luxury and The Spirit Edit. What inspired these themes?
Menswear often exists in extremes—either too experimental or too simplistic. By creating a brand that offers men a more complete and expressive fashion experience I wanted to bridge a gap in the market. Lofty Luxe focuses on structured silhouettes and elevated tailoring, while Relaxed Luxury explores fluid, comfort-driven silhouettes, many crafted in soft cashmere. The Spirit Edit is bold and expressive. These lines are a reflection of the evolving language of menswear.
Many leading personalities—from cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya to actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn—have worn your designs. How does designing for such diverse personalities shape your creative approach?
Designing for a wide range of personalities—whether for campaigns, promotions or appearances—keeps my creative process dynamic. Each individual brings a unique identity, and adapting to that diversity challenges me to innovate constantly. Seeing my designs worn by such influential figures is always encouraging and motivates me to keep pushing boundaries.
How do you see the definition of “luxury” evolving in men’s fashion?
Men approach fashion differently—they see purchases as long-term investments, whether it’s a suit, a car or a home. For me, luxury begins with comfort in fit and fabric. That philosophy defines every collection I create. At my store, I often guide clients through fabrics, textures and styling. There are mostly hesitant initially but once they see the look and receive appreciation, they become more confident in exploring their style. Building that trust is incredibly rewarding.
What do you think sets Indian menswear craftsmanship apart on the international stage?
India has an incredibly rich cultural heritage, expressed through textiles, craftsmanship, architecture and cinema. Our textile traditions are deeply rooted in artistry and detail. What sets Indian menswear apart is this depth of heritage combined with evolving design sensibilities. Ultimately, great design transcends geography—if you are passionate and committed to your craft, recognition follows naturally.
What trends in global menswear stood out to you this season?
White emerged as a strong colour statement this season, as seen on the runway and at global events like the Oscars. I also noticed a significant emphasis on layering, oversized jackets and relaxed, baggy silhouettes—reflecting a shift towards comfort-driven fashion.
What are the next chapters you envision for your label and for Indian menswear globally?
The Paris showcase was very well received, and I’m now looking forward to expanding into collaborations with luxury houses across Europe. For Indian menswear, I see immense potential on the global stage. It’s about continuing to innovate while staying rooted in authenticity.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl