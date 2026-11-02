Bhagyashree and Priyanshu Chatterjee join Krithi Shetty’s Hindi debut, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein

This is probably the most exciting news for most of the 90s film fanatics. Bhagyashree and Priyanshu Chatterjee fans assemble as the stars bring back nostalgia to Krithi Shetty's much-awaited debut Hindi film, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein.
After generating massive excitement around the film, the heartfelt romantic entertainer is set to become even more special! Presented by Rohit Shetty and AVS Studios in association with Tudip Entertainment, the film went on floors a few weeks ago. Adding to the excitement, the makers have now announced that Bhagyashree, the 90s beauty queen, has come on board for this much-anticipated film.
Known for her memorable performances, Bhagyashree will be seen in an interesting new avatar, bringing her signature warmth and charm to a character that promises to add a special dimension to the film.
The beautiful actor will be seen opposite the charming Priyanshu Chatterjee of Tum Bin fame, bringing together two familiar faces of romantic cinema in an exciting new pairing.
At its heart, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein is a romantic entertainer directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, who has spent the last 17 years working closely with Rohit Shetty as his protégé, and has served as the assistant director in a number of films like Golmaal 3, Singham, Chennai Express, Dilwale and Golmaal Again, to name just a few. With this film, Vidhi is all set to bring her unique vision to the big screen, presenting a fresh take on love and relationships.
The film marks to be Southern beauty Krithi Shetty's debut Hindi film. Krithi made her Telugu film debut as a lead in 2021 with the movie Uppena, co-starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and quickly rose to fame and became a popular name among movie buffs with her first release.
Some of her other popular releases also include Bangarraju, The Warriorr, Custody, Manamey and A.R.M. (Ajayante Randam Moshanam). Additionally, Kirthi will next be a part of Anil Ravipudi’s eagerly awaited entertainer, January 12 Vidudala.
Bhagyashree, was last seen as Jijabai in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Raja Shivaji and opposite Jackie Shroff in The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman. Priyanshu Chatterjee's latest work is Azad Bharath, where he plays the role of Shrikant Ranjan Das.