Bhagyashree and Priyanshu Chatterjee join Krithi Shetty’s Hindi debut, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein

This is probably the most exciting news for most of the 90s film fanatics. Bhagyashree and Priyanshu Chatterjee fans assemble as the stars bring back nostalgia to Krithi Shetty's much-awaited debut Hindi film, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein.

Bhagyashree-Priyanshu Chatterjee unite for Hum Tere Pyaar Mein

After generating massive excitement around the film, the heartfelt romantic entertainer is set to become even more special! Presented by Rohit Shetty and AVS Studios in association with Tudip Entertainment, the film went on floors a few weeks ago. Adding to the excitement, the makers have now announced that Bhagyashree, the 90s beauty queen, has come on board for this much-anticipated film.

Known for her memorable performances, Bhagyashree will be seen in an interesting new avatar, bringing her signature warmth and charm to a character that promises to add a special dimension to the film.