Celebrate bhoot chaturdoshi with this Bengali horror movie watchlist

When bhoot Chaturdoshi falls on a weekend, all you must do is binge watch horror movies, and for Bengal, ghosts aren't scary always. At times, they are too much fun. For us, haunting folklores, and stories about supernatural powers go a long way too, so here is a Bengali horror movie watchlist, ranging from the first full-length Bengali horror film, to modern day picks.
If you are looking to watch a cult classic, a witty, sharp satire, Bhooter Bhabishyat should definitely be on your watchlist. A group of ghosts from different historical eras and backgrounds gather at an old Kolkata rajbari (mansion) to defend their home against a greedy real estate promoter, is timeless and the dialogues, never get old!
Watch on: Hoichoi/JioHotstar
The feminist dark comedy, period drama, directed by Aparna Sen, has all the elements you might look for in a film...horror elements, comedy, romance, and what not. Starring Srabanti Chatterjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Moushumi Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, and others, the story revolves around an eccentric matriarch’s ghost who haunts her niece-in-law to guard her prized box of family jewels.
Watch on: Hoichoi/JioHotstar
Rabi Ghosh has been a remarkable actor throughout his lifetime. From comedy movies to classics, he has not left any cards unturned, including this musical-suspense-thriller, co-starring Biswajit Chatterjee, Sandhya Roy, Chhaya Devi, Utpal Dutt. Based on a small town Nijhumgarh, a man lived there with his daughter. After his wife suddenly died in an accident, everyone suspected the man as a culprit, but later an old friend of the wife solved the mystery.
Watch on: YouTube/KLiKK
An emotional supernatural drama, based on folklores, this Soukarya Ghosal film, starring Jaya Ahsan, follows the spirit of a woman trapped in a village who seeks the help of a young boy to unravel the truth behind her mysterious death decades ago.
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Directed by Anirban Bhattacharya, this adaptation of Badal Sircar’s play follows the impoverished king of Ballabhpur, his crumbling palace, and the resident family ghost (Raghuda) who complicates a vital deal to sell the estate. This is one hilarious ghost movie, and definitely watch out for the chemistry between Satyam Bhattacharya's Bhupathi, and Shyamal Chakraborty's Manohar.
Watch on: Hoichoi
This Birsa Dasgupta film, starring Abir Chatterjee, Sohini Sarkar, and Ida Dasgupta, is a ghost-hunting mystery, which sees an editor of a failing magazine devoted to supernatural stories stumbling upon a genuine haunted village and a strange ghost-sighting at a local school.
Watch on: Hoichoi
This supernatural thriller by Ajoy Kar, starring Uttam Kumar (in dual role), Aparna Sen, Bikash Roy, Pahari Sanyal, and others, follows a writer who stumbles upon an eerie situation due to his uncanny physical resemblance to a wealthy businessman. As the former encounters a woman and looks into the haunting occurrences surrounding the businessman's household, he becomes entangled in a web of mistaken identity, supernatural encounters, and psychological suspense.
Watch on: YouTube
Debaloy Bhattacharya's Gothic horror meeting historical drama, sees Anirban Bhattacharya and Mimi Chakraborty in pivotal roles. A primary school teacher with prominent canine teeth develops a reputation as "Dracula Sir," leading him into a complex past-life delusion tied to 1970s Naxalite Bengal.
Watch on: Hoichoi
Another Birsa Dasgupta film, this official remake of the 2012 Tamil psychological thriller Pizza, stars Soham Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty as the leads. A young couple devise a risky plan to stage a fake supernatural event to keep a stash of hidden diamonds they find while making a delivery. However, the prank backfires dramatically, plunging the man into a terrifying, reality-bending nightmare where he begins to question whether actual dark forces are at play—and whether his spouse is even real.
Watch on: Hoichoi/JioHotstar
Recognised as one of the first full-length supernatural horror films in Bengali cinema history, this Naresh Mitra film centres around a dark tale of obsession, betrayal, and revenge that transcends death. When a tragic love triangle ends in murder, the spirit of the victim returns to haunt the killer. Central to the narrative is a mysterious skeleton that becomes a gruesome symbol of vengeance and retribution.
Watch on: YouTube
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