Rishab Shetty Music releases Hubballi Da Jaadu celebrating North Karnataka

Hubballi has found its way into a new Kannada song, and the title tells you exactly where the celebration is headed. Hubballi Da Jaadu, released under actor Rishab Shetty’s music label, Rishab Shetty Music, pays tribute to the north Karnataka city and the people, language, food and customs that give the region its character.
For the uninitiated, Hubballi is one half of the twin-city region of Hubballi-Dharwad, a major urban centre in north Karnataka. The city also lends its name to the upcoming Kannada film Hubballi Hunters, whose music rights were acquired by Rishab Shetty Music in October. The new track is part of the film's musical line-up, ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on December 11.
Composed by Prasanna Keshava, with lyrics by Trilok Trivikrama and vocals by Vyasaraj Sosale, Hubballi Da Jaadu takes its inspiration from the people and everyday life of north Karnataka. The film itself is set against the backdrop of the region, with its makers placing emphasis on the local Kannada dialect, slang and humour. The song carries that regional focus into its music, putting Hubballi in the frame well before the film arrives in theatres.
Rishab Shetty's association with the project also has a professional history. He previously starred in Bell Bottom, produced by Santosh Kumar KC, who is now backing Hubballi Hunters. His music label's acquisition of the latter's audio rights marks another collaboration with the producer, while giving the film's music a platform under the Rishab Shetty Music banner.
With ‘Hubballi Da Jaadu’ now out, listeners can get an early taste of the film's north Karnataka setting ahead of its December release.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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