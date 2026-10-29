'Reporting Live' interview: Dhruv Tripathi on sand mafias and the human cost of truth

The sand that goes into building our cities comes with a history that rarely makes it into public view. Its extraction can sustain an illicit trade, with consequences for those who attempt to expose it. In Reporting Live, filmmaker Dhruv Tripathi takes this little-examined industry as the starting point for a thriller about two journalists whose investigation brings them face to face with the risks of pursuing a story.

The film follows reporter Sandhya (Parineeti Chopra) and video journalist Vinod (Deven Bhojani) as they investigate an illegal sand-mining racket, with Adil Hussain, Amol Palekar and Shekhar Suman among the cast. But the idea came from a conversation in 2019, when Dhruv's co-writer Mihir Jadhav told him about the existence of the sand mafia.