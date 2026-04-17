‘Violence is not the issue’: Jeo Baby on masculinity, new thriller plans and exploring wider audiences beyond ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’

Malayalam filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Jeo Baby has built a body of work that turns its gaze towards the ordinary — domestic spaces, intimate relationships and routines that often go unquestioned. His films explore questions of gender, labour, sexuality and power, using recognisable settings to reveal the hierarchies embedded within everyday life. Meaning surfaces through small yet significant gestures and silences, allowing tension to accumulate gradually. The storytelling is measured and contemplative, creating room for introspection and sustained engagement long after the film ends.

Last weekend, the filmmaker was in Bengaluru for the CALORIE Film Festival, organised by the Science Gallery Bengaluru at the Bangalore International Centre , where his 2021 film The Great Indian Kitchen was screened to a packed audience, followed by an interactive session. The discussion saw viewers engage closely with the film’s themes and process. After the session, we caught up with the director for a quick chat about the city, the continued relevance of his film and what lies ahead.