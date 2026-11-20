After a lot of anticipation, the movie starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi titled O.M: Operation Mole has been released in theatres. The crime thriller movie has been directed and written by Rajkumar Periasamy and centres on a secret mission and a smuggling gang of red sandalwood.
It has been observed that quite a few people have commented that O.M: Operation Mole is a good watch because of the performances, emotional scenes, and action sequences. There are some key performers whose performances have gained quite a lot of attention, including Mammootty, Dhanush, and Sai Pallavi.
One person has praised the casting, saying, “Barring some sloppy edit choices, #OM is a very well-written and performed crime drama. Sai Pallavi steals the show, Mammootty and Dhanush are great casting decisions. @SaiAbhyankkar delivers as usual. But the film needed to be at least 15 mins shorter to be outstanding.”
Another X user gave a very mixed review, “Overall a decent film with great performance from all the leads. The film never really focuses on the checkpoints, has some good blocks, obviously the forest fight. It could have been more gripping with less run time. Emo game work really well, so yeah best for D after TC."
But not all were taken by it. A viewer of the movie on X rated it 1.25/5, saying that Dhanush did not have a screen presence, that Sai Pallavi should not be playing a cop, and that Sreeleela had less utility. According to him, Mammootty was the only saving grace of the movie, with the plot being very boring.
One reaction read as, “Om - Decent. All three lead roles did well. Story, songs and bgm to an extent worked well. But screenplay could have been better. When you go for a 3-hour film, the narration should have wow moments at regular intervals to make the length feel easier. Very convenient writing. Climax surprise."
This film is also being compared to the Pushpa franchise starring Allu Arjun since both deal with sandalwood smuggling. An ardent fan even said that O.M: Operation Mole had surpassed Pushpa and that it was a better movie.
The movie deals with a secret mission and a network for the smuggling of red sandalwood. The movie was initially announced in November 2024 with the working title D55. In June, the movie got its official title, OM Chapter 1: Udhiram– The Blood Wood. However, it was relaunched one week before its theatrical release with a new name.
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