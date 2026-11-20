After a lot of anticipation, the movie starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi titled O.M: Operation Mole has been released in theatres. The crime thriller movie has been directed and written by Rajkumar Periasamy and centres on a secret mission and a smuggling gang of red sandalwood.

O.M: Operation Mole X reviews: What are netizens saying about the film?

It has been observed that quite a few people have commented that O.M: Operation Mole is a good watch because of the performances, emotional scenes, and action sequences. There are some key performers whose performances have gained quite a lot of attention, including Mammootty, Dhanush, and Sai Pallavi.