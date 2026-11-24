Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has recently crossed Rs.1700 crore worldwide. The international market is still going strong, while the domestic market has seen a significant dip after Monday. The makers have recently announced that the Ramayana tickets will start from Rs. 99 onwards, which is around an 80% discount. Did the makers take this move to honour the sacred tradition of Gurupurab, or is it another marketing gimmick to tackle the domestic box-office market? Here's what the netizens think.
The official handle of the movie's Instagram account has posted this, saying, "Experience Ramayana on the big screen this Tuesday, with tickets starting at just ₹99*. Wishing everyone a blessed Gurpurab. 🙏Book your tickets now! 🏹 Ramayana, now playing in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats."
The internet is completely divided on this move. One person commented, "Prices are reduced across all cities - a great move by Namit ji. Ramayana must reach all 👍🩵🧿" But another person called out the business idea, saying, "That means box office collection is decreasing🥺🥺."
According to some comments, the offer is also not available in all places. One Insta user commented, "Only 1 theatre with 99rs available in entire Bengaluru that too with 10 sears front row that's all 😵💫." Another person commented, "Is the offer available only for offline tickets, or in online bookings as well? Because here in Hyderabad, the price are still the same in all of the cinema halls." Another person commented, "Fake. I checked all shows of Ramayana in Kolkata nothing is below 150."
This comes after there was an observed drop in the domestic earnings of the movie. For its opening week, Ramayana had shown continuous success and even made more than Rs. 100 crore in a single day. On the other hand, Monday, November 23, marked the worst single-day collection for the film, with the Indian box office earning around Rs. 12.70 crore.