Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has recently crossed Rs.1700 crore worldwide. The international market is still going strong, while the domestic market has seen a significant dip after Monday. The makers have recently announced that the Ramayana tickets will start from Rs. 99 onwards, which is around an 80% discount. Did the makers take this move to honour the sacred tradition of Gurupurab, or is it another marketing gimmick to tackle the domestic box-office market? Here's what the netizens think.

Ramayana tickets at Rs. 99: Here's what social media thinks on the offer

The official handle of the movie's Instagram account has posted this, saying, "Experience Ramayana on the big screen this Tuesday, with tickets starting at just ₹99*. Wishing everyone a blessed Gurpurab. 🙏Book your tickets now! 🏹 Ramayana, now playing in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats."