Virti Vaghani on working with Sunny Deol in Suryaa and the roles she hopes to explore
You may remember Virti Vaghani as the young actress who played Radha in the television series Jai Shri Krishna. Since then, she has shared screen space with actors such as Akshay Kumar in Patiala House (2011), Naseeruddin Shah in Hope Aur Hum (2018), and Sushmita Sen in Aarya (2020), steadily building a body of work that has seen her, quite literally, grow up in the front of the camera. Her next outing is Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, in which she shares screen space with Sunny Deol, playing a lively character with a warm father-daughter bond. We chat with the actress about her journey, lessons picked up on set, and the roles she hopes to take on next.
How was your experience working in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak?
It was very different from anything I’ve done so far. The character is bubblier and livelier, and she shares a lovely father-daughter relationship with Sunny sir’s character. The film also has a beautiful dance sequence that was quite difficult. The song was shot around four years ago, when I was younger and thinner, so carrying the ghagra became a challenge. I have a video of myself trying to move in it, and I literally fell into my skirt! (laughs)
When did you realise acting was something you wanted to pursue?
As a child, I loved getting ready and dancing. I used to create a lot of drama and play out scenes in my head, but by sixth or seventh grade, I didn’t enjoy acting as much. I hadn’t really explored many character-driven roles until I did the first season of Aarya (2020). That became a turning point for me. I felt this was exactly what I wanted to do and that acting was where I was happiest.
What kind of roles would you like to explore next?
I love roles that are unusual and dark, with a lot of emotional weight. I enjoy thrillers and mythology, so I’d be very eager to explore something in that space.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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