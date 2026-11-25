Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has taken another step towards recognition after reportedly making it to the top 20 contenders in the Best Visual Effects category at the 99th Academy Awards. It is now competing alongside some of Hollywood's biggest upcoming productions, including Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey and Avengers: Doomsday.

The development was reported on November 25, with the Academy's Visual Effects Branch reportedly notifying the teams behind the 20 films that have advanced to the next round of voting. The inclusion places Ramayana among the productions being considered for one of the technical honours at the 2027 Oscars.

Ramayana in Oscars 2027: Which films made it to the VFX Top 20?

According to reports, the list includes 20 films, with Ramayana: Rise of a Legend representing the Indian epic. Other contenders include Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Supergirl and Godzilla Minus Zero.

The list also features Avengers: Doomsday, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Moana, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Wildwood, among others.

The next stage will narrow the 20 contenders down to 10 films for the official Visual Effects shortlist. The shortlist is scheduled to be announced on December 15, 2026. The final Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 21, 2027, ahead of the awards ceremony on March 14.