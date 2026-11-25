For Vishnu, the move carries a personal connection. Born and educated in Chennai, the actor speaks Tamil fluently, although his film career has largely played out in Telugu cinema. His most recent major outing was Kannappa, the 2025 mythological drama he also produced. The film was ambitious in what it wanted to achieve and also had an imposing ensemble featuring Prabhas, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar. Its opening generated interest, but the momentum proved difficult to sustain. Mixed reviews and a sharp decline in collections over the following days took the shine off what was meant to be a major theatrical event. For Vishnu, VM24 presents an opportunity to turn the page and find a fresh audience, this time in a language he grew up speaking.

Prabhu Deva, meanwhile, has his own directorial comeback to look forward to. His last film as director was Salman Khan-starrer Radhe (2021). The choreographer-turned-filmmaker has previously helmed commercial successes such as Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Tamil blockbuster Pokkiri and Hindi action entertainer Wanted. His return behind the camera, now with a bilingual project, brings another popular and beloved name into the equation.