Shraddha Kapoor underwent a considerable weight transformation for her upcoming film Eetha, with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant revealing that the actress gained approximately 10 to 12 kg before losing between 12 and 15 kg for a later portion of the film. In an interview, Vaibhavi discussed the physical demands of preparing Shraddha for the role of celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film was shot in reverse order, requiring the actress to undergo different physical transformations to match the character's journey.

Shraddha Kapoor's weight loss journey for Eetha

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant explained that director Laxman Utekar decided to begin filming with the second half of the story and the climax song. Shraddha had already gained approximately 10 to 12 kg to portray Vithabai during that stage of her life. This also made the demanding Lavani choreography more physically challenging.

Explaining the subsequent transformation, Vaibhavi said, "Because we shot in reverse, the choreography had to reflect her shifting stature, vulnerability, rise, and fall across three to four months. Shraddha’s discipline stood out: she gained weight for the character and later shed roughly 12 to 15 kilos to look lean for the final song filmed, all while we carefully managed her recovery and injury prevention."