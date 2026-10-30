Eetha trailer out: Shraddha Kapoor shines as legendary Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar

The trailer of the upcoming film Eetha starring Shraddha Kapoor was unveiled on Friday. It showcases the actress essaying the role inspired by the legendary Lavani dancer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Inside the inspiring Eetha trailer starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nana Patekar

The trailer opens up with the internal conflict of the lead character peppered with self-doubts, and lost hope before she bounces back into action with the tamasha company, earning respect and fandom along her journey.

The trailer features fast cuts of dance sequences edited to a crisp and pulsating score by the musical duo Ajay-Atul. Shraddha capitalises on her Marathi cultural background and delivers a solid performance with a commanding screen presence set to the folk beats.