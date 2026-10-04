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Avengers: Endgame Encore makes almost $2.9 billion, closes in on Avatar's box-office record

Avengers: Endgame Encore has reached nearly $2.9 billion worldwide after adding more than $100 million through its latest theatrical run
Avengers: Endgame Encore has surged to nearly $2.9 billion worldwide
Avengers: Endgame Encore set to overtake Avatar as box-office collection
Updated on
2 min read

Avengers: Endgame Encore continues to close the gap with Avatar on the global box office chart. Avengers: Endgame has managed to hit around $2.9 billion after its re-release on September 25. It now stands only about $20 million away from Avatar's $2.92 billion collection.

Avengers: Endgame Encore adds more than $100 million worldwide

Avengers: Endgame Encore had its first release date on September 25th and garnered an opening weekend of $86 million from around the world. Its domestic opening weekend revenue was $26 million, and international revenue was $60 million. So far, the theatrical re-release has grossed over $100 million, making it one of the biggest theatrical re-release openings ever.

The re-release of the movie also marks the beginning of the build-up by Marvel Studios for the release of Avengers: Doomsday, set to be released on December 18, 2026. According to reports, the movie comes with additional scenes that tie together Endgame and the upcoming movie. Mid- and post-credit scenes were added for this purpose.

The box office race becomes even more significant since the movie Avatar had been able to take advantage of theatrical re-releases. The film by James Cameron premiered in 2009 and returned in an extended version in August 2010.

The film is now only around $20 million behind Avatar’s $2.92 billion global total
Avengers: Endgame Encore has crossed approximately $2.9 billion worldwide

In March 2021, Avatar was released again in China, making an additional contribution of almost $58 million to the gross total. Avatar was released once again in theatres worldwide in September 2022 before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. The film earned around $76 million worldwide.

Now, the re-release of Avengers: Endgame Encore may well turn the tables on this lead. Given its global tally continuing to go up, the movie is slated to beat Avatar’s existing $2.92 billion record and wear the crown of highest-grossing film at the box office.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026
The Encore presentation reportedly includes new mid-credit and post-credit footage tied to Avengers: Doomsday

The re-release is also helping build momentum for the movie Avengers: Doomsday. According to the Disney CFO Hugh Johnston, the upcoming Marvel movie has grossed more than $50 million in advance ticket sales before its release on December 18 in the US.

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Avengers: Endgame Encore has surged to nearly $2.9 billion worldwide
Avengers Endgame: Encore’s new ending and post-credits forge direct path to Avengers: Doomsday and a collapsing multiverse [Spoilers Ahead!]
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame Encore

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