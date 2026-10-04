Avengers: Endgame Encore makes almost $2.9 billion, closes in on Avatar's box-office record

Avengers: Endgame Encore continues to close the gap with Avatar on the global box office chart. Avengers: Endgame has managed to hit around $2.9 billion after its re-release on September 25. It now stands only about $20 million away from Avatar's $2.92 billion collection.
Avengers: Endgame Encore had its first release date on September 25th and garnered an opening weekend of $86 million from around the world. Its domestic opening weekend revenue was $26 million, and international revenue was $60 million. So far, the theatrical re-release has grossed over $100 million, making it one of the biggest theatrical re-release openings ever.
The re-release of the movie also marks the beginning of the build-up by Marvel Studios for the release of Avengers: Doomsday, set to be released on December 18, 2026. According to reports, the movie comes with additional scenes that tie together Endgame and the upcoming movie. Mid- and post-credit scenes were added for this purpose.
The box office race becomes even more significant since the movie Avatar had been able to take advantage of theatrical re-releases. The film by James Cameron premiered in 2009 and returned in an extended version in August 2010.
In March 2021, Avatar was released again in China, making an additional contribution of almost $58 million to the gross total. Avatar was released once again in theatres worldwide in September 2022 before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. The film earned around $76 million worldwide.
Now, the re-release of Avengers: Endgame Encore may well turn the tables on this lead. Given its global tally continuing to go up, the movie is slated to beat Avatar’s existing $2.92 billion record and wear the crown of highest-grossing film at the box office.
The re-release is also helping build momentum for the movie Avengers: Doomsday. According to the Disney CFO Hugh Johnston, the upcoming Marvel movie has grossed more than $50 million in advance ticket sales before its release on December 18 in the US.
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