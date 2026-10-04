Avengers: Endgame Encore makes almost $2.9 billion, closes in on Avatar's box-office record

Avengers: Endgame Encore continues to close the gap with Avatar on the global box office chart. Avengers: Endgame has managed to hit around $2.9 billion after its re-release on September 25. It now stands only about $20 million away from Avatar's $2.92 billion collection.

Avengers: Endgame Encore adds more than $100 million worldwide

Avengers: Endgame Encore had its first release date on September 25th and garnered an opening weekend of $86 million from around the world. Its domestic opening weekend revenue was $26 million, and international revenue was $60 million. So far, the theatrical re-release has grossed over $100 million, making it one of the biggest theatrical re-release openings ever.