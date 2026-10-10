Aarsha Chandini Baiju on playing a ‘toxic girlfriend’ in Don Palathara’s Ekadesham

After exploring darker roles, she has other plans. “I want to act in a feel-good romance,” she says. “I am a classical dancer and a trained Carnatic singer. I would love to play something that makes use of these skills,” she smiles.

“Now I am shooting for a Malayalam film, Mayan – Chapter 1, starring Jayasurya. I just finished shooting for a Tamil film that has yet to undergo dubbing,” she reveals, when asked about her upcoming projects.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com