Aarsha Chandini Baiju on playing a ‘toxic girlfriend’ in Don Palathara’s Ekadesham

Indian cinema has never been short of a devoted girlfriend—patient, self-sacrificing, always accommodating whatever the male lead’s arc requires of her. What it has offered far less often is her opposite— a woman allowed to be difficult, unsupportive, and even resentful, without the film rushing to either redeem or punish her for it. Don Palathara’s Ekadesham (The Uncertainty Principle), which premiered at Filmfest Aachen in Germany last week, stars actor Aarsha Chandini Baiju, playing a toxic girlfriend within a wider story about young people navigating precarious careers and fraying relationships while trying to make it in the film industry. After the film’s premiere, we speak with Aarsha about her experience of playing this layered and unconventional character.
She had been a fan of Don’s previous work; however, it was the script and the temptation of playing a layered character that drew her to the film. “My character in the film is someone who is very complex with many grey shades,” she reveals. “I play the toxic girlfriend of an aspiring director. That was very interesting for me. I am not one in real life, though,” she laughs.
The small crew and relaxed atmosphere made working with Don a rewarding experience. “I realised during this film that I am a director’s actor. I always depend on the director on set, and I want the director’s opinion after every scene,” she says. Don, she notes, was calm and encouraging, offering corrections when needed and appreciating her performance. Aarsha is excited to see Ekadesham reach audiences. “It explores a very universal theme. I think everyone can relate to each character, and everybody can relate to the film,” she says.
After exploring darker roles, she has other plans. “I want to act in a feel-good romance,” she says. “I am a classical dancer and a trained Carnatic singer. I would love to play something that makes use of these skills,” she smiles.
“Now I am shooting for a Malayalam film, Mayan – Chapter 1, starring Jayasurya. I just finished shooting for a Tamil film that has yet to undergo dubbing,” she reveals, when asked about her upcoming projects.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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