The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra review: Anirban Chakrabarti impresses in the franchise's most ambitious case yet

By the fourth film, you’d expect a mystery franchise to start repeating itself. Eken Babu started out as a web-series detective, then made the jump to cinemas with The Eken in 2022, followed by Ruddhyashash Rajasthan and Benaras e Bibhishika. Kerala-e Kurukshetra lands in theatres just in time for Durga Puja, and it mostly avoids the usual trappings.

The film opens with the disappearance of Mihir Sen, played by Kamaleswar Mukherjee, which sets off a chain of events and pulls our detective far from home into Kerala. The first few minutes hook you in, and that matters in a mystery, where an early grip on the audience buys the film patience for the twists to come.

The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra features a familiar detective and a fresh mystery

Director Joydeep Mukherjee has said in interviews that the story and screenplay are more complex than anything the franchise has attempted, and that this complexity is exactly why it became a film rather than another web season.

The narrative has the room it needs, the mystery has real layers, and the film rewards viewers who stay alert instead of waiting to be told the answers. Mukherjee has also said he tries to make each new story feel different from the last, so audiences forget the previous ones while watching. By that measure he has succeeded. This does not feel like a rerun in a new location.