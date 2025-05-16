‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika’: actors Anirban Chakrabarti and Gaurav Chakrabarty open up on their latest release
After taking the audience for a travel and detection spree across Darjeeling, Rajasthan, Shantiniketan, Puri and more, Bengal’s most loved sleuth is now taking the audience to a ride through Benaras; and on the silver screen yet again. The movie, titled The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika has Anirban Chakrabarti reprising the role of Ekendra Sen along with his best friends – Bapi Babu (Suhotra Mukhopadhyay) and Promotho (Somak Ghosh). Additionally, one would get to see Gaurav Chakrabarty, Ishaa Saha and others join the cast this time. We speak to Anirban and Gaurav on their Benaras sojourn:
Excerpts:
What can we expect to see happening in Benaras?
Anirban: This time Eken Babu will go to Benaras and solve a case. Now, what is happening in Benaras is the main suspense. There are some usual expectations in an Eken Babu film – poor jokes, food, Mejo Mama, Khuku's (Eken Babu’s wife) phone…
Gaurav, how are you feeling to be a part of the franchise and which season/ film is your favourite?
Gaurav: I am a fan of Eken Babu so it feels great. What happens is, when you like seeing something and then you get the opportunity to be in it that automatically uplifts the work. I also got the chance to work with Joydeep Mukherjee after a decade. My favourite is Ruddhaswas Rajasthan. The way the murders were implemented was horrendous and unexpected.
Anirban: Since a lot of children watch Eken Babu, we had decided nothing would be presented visually.
Gaurav: Yes, it was done so aesthetically, despite being gruesome.
Tell us about your character Subimal.
Gaurav: He’s associated with the Benaras Hindu University (BHU). It has a personal connection as my paternal grandfather graduated from BHU in the late 1940's in Electrical and Mechanical joint engineering course. Baba (Sabyasachi Chakraborty) told me that “you are going to shoot in BHU; your grandfather had passed from there”. I didn’t have a chance to meet my grandfather but the chance to go back where he studied was a very interesting connection. So, Subimal is a Bangali living in Benaras and he is the link to the story which progresses through him and his family.
When can we see Khuku on screen?
Anirban: That’s also my question to the makers. One interesting and sad part of the film is, Eken Babu is always seen cutting her calls or diverting the topic when her call comes; but in this movie, for the first time in the series, after diffusing a tense situation he calls Khuku on his own and tells that he is coming back soon. And to Bapi and Promotho he says that he will purchase a Benarasi for her this time. It was a very emotional and genuine scene but the director removed it in the final cut. People ask so much about Khuku, I think she is more famous than Eken Babu.
One challenging part about the shooting or a scene in this film…
Anirban: One factor was that when we shot it was very hot. Second, we shot chasing scenes in the narrow alleyways of Benaras where regular people, bikes, cows, mules also walked past. Also, the climax was shot during the Masan Holi. Part of the scene was on the actual date of the festival and some was recreated with the same performers later.
Gaurav: Apart from the logistics that he said, any character has a challenge in it. It’s important to catch the pitch of the role.
How did you enjoy Benaras apart from the shooting?
Gaurav: I took my camera with me but I did not get the opportunity to take it out during the shoot. But Debesh (Chattopadhyay) Da and I got a day off and we went over to Sarnath. We saw the museum. I have been to Benaras before but not to Sarnath so this was new for me.
Anirban: I have visited all these places many times. When people go to Benaras I tell them which popular shops to visit, which not-so-popular ones are worth a try, the accommodation, transportation, everything. What draws me the most is the feeling that it is one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world.
Upcoming Works
Anirban: Chandrabindu, Raas, Mrigaya
Gaurav: Sonar Kellay Jawkerdhan
The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika releases in the theatres today