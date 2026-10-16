Nayi Naveli morning shows cancelled: Here's what audiences are speculating

The first day first show screening of the film Nayi Naveli starring Yami Gautam is said to have been cancelled at one or more Noida theatres on the very day of its release, much to the disappointment of many moviegoers. The show at 9 in the morning has been rescheduled to 12 noon for unknown reasons. However, the news regarding its cancellation has spread like wildfire, with people wondering why the producers would not want reviews of their film sooner.
According to moviegoers, the 9 o'clock slot seemed almost empty because there were only one or two tickets booked. The cancellation came to light while the person was trying to book a ticket, when cinema staff confirmed that the morning show would not take place. The incident prompted questions about why the screening had been listed on ticket-booking platforms if it was later going to be cancelled.
The first theory that is doing the rounds in relation to the event is the low turnout of people who attended. This is because some people think that perhaps the producers realised that there weren’t enough bookings being made.
The cancellation itself came at an interesting time due to an alleged embargo on reviews. Reports suggest that the movie had been shown to critics on Thursday, who were asked to refrain from releasing any reviews until 12 noon on Friday. It has caused speculation about whether the makers wanted to ensure that no reviews were published beforehand.
The film Nayi Naveli stars Yami Gautam as a horror actress in this mythological film. It is said that the marketing campaign of this film positioned it as a women-centric film set in a small town, but its trailer was compared to Shraddha Kapoor's iconic film Stree.