Nayi Naveli morning shows cancelled: Here's what audiences are speculating

The first day first show screening of the film Nayi Naveli starring Yami Gautam is said to have been cancelled at one or more Noida theatres on the very day of its release, much to the disappointment of many moviegoers. The show at 9 in the morning has been rescheduled to 12 noon for unknown reasons. However, the news regarding its cancellation has spread like wildfire, with people wondering why the producers would not want reviews of their film sooner.

Nayi Naveli show cancellation sparks speculation over bookings and reviews

According to moviegoers, the 9 o'clock slot seemed almost empty because there were only one or two tickets booked. The cancellation came to light while the person was trying to book a ticket, when cinema staff confirmed that the morning show would not take place. The incident prompted questions about why the screening had been listed on ticket-booking platforms if it was later going to be cancelled.