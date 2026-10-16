Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti-backed Turtle Walker to premiere on Animal Planet

We have all seen videos of baby sea turtles hatching from their eggs and making their way towards the sea with their tiny flippers. While some make it safely into the water, others fall prey to predators or lose their way. For years, one man has dedicated himself to protecting these tiny creatures along India's coastline, helping them make their first journey to the sea. Now, Animal Planet is bringing his story to the screen with Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney and backed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.
Set to premiere on October 19 at 9 pm as part of the channel's wildlife anthology, India: Epic Wild Stories, the film will follow conservationist Satish Bhaskar’s work, documenting sea turtle nesting sites along India’s coastline.
During one such expedition, Satish stayed on some of the remotest islands, where staying connected with the outside world was a challenge. It has also been recorded that he kept in touch with his wife through letters sent in bottles. The documentary also traces Satish’s return to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after the 2004 tsunami, where he studied its impact on sea turtles and their nesting habitats.
This life story fascinated some of the renowned filmmakers. Zoya Akhtar believed Bhaskar's life is a story that deserves a wider audience. In an interview, she said, "Satish Bhaskar’s story is one of those extraordinary stories that deserves to be told widely. Animal Planet has been bringing stories that foster deeper connections with the natural world, and we are so glad Turtle Walker has found a place in India: Epic Wild Stories”.
Reema Kagti on the other hand, reflected on the dedication behind Bhaskar's work, noting how much one person can accomplish through care and persistence. She said, “What stays with you about Satish’s journey is how much one person can do simply by caring deeply and refusing to give up. After seeing his story connect with audiences around the world, it feels special to now have it reach a wider audience back home through Animal Planet”.
Turtle Walker debuted at DOC NYC in 2024 and has since been screened at several international film festivals, including Raindance, the Hamptons International Film Festival, BANFF Mountain Film Festival and Brisbane International Film Festival.
Now, it is set to premiere exclusively on Animal Planet on October 19, 2026, at 9 pm.
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