Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti-backed Turtle Walker to premiere on Animal Planet

We have all seen videos of baby sea turtles hatching from their eggs and making their way towards the sea with their tiny flippers. While some make it safely into the water, others fall prey to predators or lose their way. For years, one man has dedicated himself to protecting these tiny creatures along India's coastline, helping them make their first journey to the sea. Now, Animal Planet is bringing his story to the screen with Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney and backed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Meet the man who dedicated his life to protecting India’s sea turtles

Set to premiere on October 19 at 9 pm as part of the channel's wildlife anthology, India: Epic Wild Stories, the film will follow conservationist Satish Bhaskar’s work, documenting sea turtle nesting sites along India’s coastline.

During one such expedition, Satish stayed on some of the remotest islands, where staying connected with the outside world was a challenge. It has also been recorded that he kept in touch with his wife through letters sent in bottles. The documentary also traces Satish’s return to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after the 2004 tsunami, where he studied its impact on sea turtles and their nesting habitats.

This life story fascinated some of the renowned filmmakers. Zoya Akhtar believed Bhaskar's life is a story that deserves a wider audience. In an interview, she said, "Satish Bhaskar’s story is one of those extraordinary stories that deserves to be told widely. Animal Planet has been bringing stories that foster deeper connections with the natural world, and we are so glad Turtle Walker has found a place in India: Epic Wild Stories”.