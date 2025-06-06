Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's docuseries In Transit drops trailer; to start streaming from June 13

Zoya Akhtar mentions, “In Transit is a very special series for us. We strive to tell all kinds of Indian stories, we hope to give a platform to and amplify diverse, unheard voices. We believe these narratives can spread love and much needed empathy amongst audiences." Adding to it is Reema Kagti who says, “With In Transit, we set out to create something authentic and enduring. These are universal stories of identity, acceptance, and the search for belonging. …we hope the series drives meaningful change when it premieres on June 13.”

In Transit drops on Prime Video on June 13