Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's docuseries In Transit drops trailer; to start streaming from June 13

June is celebrated as Pride Month, and dropping on the occasion is a new docu-series directed by Ayesha Sood. Backed by powerful director-producers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the series is set to premiere on June 13.
Maneuvering through feeling like being trapped, coming out, finding identity and the real self, love, hope, romance, freedom and much more is this four-part docuseries. In Transit encapsulates stories nine journeys and reiterates how important it is to open dialogues and support the community.
The makers dropped the trailer today on their social media platforms and it has already started creating the buzz. With almost 3000 likes and 97,500 views within an hour of the trailer drop, In Transit follows the journey of nine people across India and joins them on their journey of understanding life and existence beyond the gender polarisation. The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of the individuals who range from an educator in Tripura to a classical musician in Bangalore or a corporate professional in Mumbai. Their deeply personal journeys allure the audience into understanding the world from a perspective hitherto unknown to them.
In director Ayesha Sood’s words, “Directing In Transit has been a deeply personal and moving process” She recalls, “Our goal with this series is to bring a diverse set of stories to your living room with the aim of breaking existing barriers. Through our fantastic and heroic characters, we think audiences across the world will be able to relate their own personal struggles of finding one’s place in the world.”
Zoya Akhtar mentions, “In Transit is a very special series for us. We strive to tell all kinds of Indian stories, we hope to give a platform to and amplify diverse, unheard voices. We believe these narratives can spread love and much needed empathy amongst audiences." Adding to it is Reema Kagti who says, “With In Transit, we set out to create something authentic and enduring. These are universal stories of identity, acceptance, and the search for belonging. …we hope the series drives meaningful change when it premieres on June 13.”
In Transit drops on Prime Video on June 13