Friendship, ambition, and life’s realities collide in web series Lafangey, which releases today

Lafangey is a coming-of-age drama, about the lives of three childhood friends as they navigate the trials of adulthood while chasing dreams, facing dilemmas, and overcoming unexpected challenges. Directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishhek Yadav, Lafangey boasts of a talented cast, including Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, Barkha Singh, and Salonnay Gaur in pivotal roles. The slice of life drama will be available to stream on Amazon MX Player, June 6 onwards.
The emotionally-charged trailer transports viewers to the bustling streets of Noida, following Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh as they grapple with career woes, romantic upheavals, and familial and societal expectations. Chaitanya faces a moral dilemma, finding himself torn between his ambitions and his family’s expectations, while Rohan’s love life is tested by financial insecurities. Meanwhile, Kamlesh dreams of stardom but his reality is weighed down by conventional responsibilities. Through moments of chaos, laughter, and heartache, Lafangey captures the uncertainty and beauty of pursuing one’s aspirations while holding onto friendship.
Director Prem Mistry says, “Lafangey is about everyone who dreams. Set against the backdrop of unemployment, it puts a spotlight on the youth of this country those who dare to do something unconventional while navigating the everyday struggles of middle-class life. It’s about testing your faith with destiny. With every project, we’ve tried building this genre for the young adults and with Lafangey, it finally feels like the audience is embracing it.”
Sharing insights about his character, Rohan, in the series, Gagan Arora said, "Rohan is someone who finds himself stuck in the middle of love, ambition, and life’s unpredictability. His story isn’t just about career choices, it’s about balancing who he is with the expectations others place on him. Playing such a layered character was an enriching experience, and I’m excited for viewers to see how Rohan evolves through the series, all while navigating the complexities of love and self-growth."
Harsh Beniwal, who essays the role of Kamlesh, said, “Kamlesh is a dreamer – one who believes in chasing stars, no matter how far out of reach they seem. It was a pleasure to bring this character to life. He’s funny, and carefree. Yet, his journey is about finding the strength to embrace who he truly is, even when life tries to knock him down. I feel people will relate to his carefree spirit and the reality check that often comes with pursuing one’s dreams.”
Barkha Singh, who plays Ishita in the show, shared, “Ishita is a modern woman with big dreams and a strong sense of individuality. Her relationship with Rohan goes through several ups and downs, and in many ways, it’s a mirror for everyone who’s had to balance love with personal aspirations. It’s been an exciting role to play, and I think Ishita will connect with viewers who know what it’s like to juggle their career ambitions with emotional decisions.”