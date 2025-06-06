Friendship, ambition, and life’s realities collide in web series Lafangey, which releases today

Director Prem Mistry says, “Lafangey is about everyone who dreams. Set against the backdrop of unemployment, it puts a spotlight on the youth of this country those who dare to do something unconventional while navigating the everyday struggles of middle-class life. It’s about testing your faith with destiny. With every project, we’ve tried building this genre for the young adults and with Lafangey, it finally feels like the audience is embracing it.”

Sharing insights about his character, Rohan, in the series, Gagan Arora said, "Rohan is someone who finds himself stuck in the middle of love, ambition, and life’s unpredictability. His story isn’t just about career choices, it’s about balancing who he is with the expectations others place on him. Playing such a layered character was an enriching experience, and I’m excited for viewers to see how Rohan evolves through the series, all while navigating the complexities of love and self-growth."

Harsh Beniwal, who essays the role of Kamlesh, said, “Kamlesh is a dreamer – one who believes in chasing stars, no matter how far out of reach they seem. It was a pleasure to bring this character to life. He’s funny, and carefree. Yet, his journey is about finding the strength to embrace who he truly is, even when life tries to knock him down. I feel people will relate to his carefree spirit and the reality check that often comes with pursuing one’s dreams.”