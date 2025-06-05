Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about red flags in love – is he throwing shade at Ananya Panday?

Ananya, in a recent interview, admitted that she’s overlooked red flags in the past due to her people-pleasing tendencies. “I’ve made excuses for people and changed myself for them,” she confessed.

“The biggest red flags for me are the obvious ones—cheating, lying, public disrespect. And someone who can’t be happy for you when you’re doing well. That’s a big one, especially for successful women.”

Aditya, meanwhile, shared his thoughts at the trailer launch of his upcoming ensemble drama Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. “A red flag could be someone with a prison record,” he joked, before turning serious. “I think a green flag is just someone who is kind. If you’re with someone for a long time, kindness really matters. It’s something that sustains you through all kinds of situations.”