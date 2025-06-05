Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about red flags in love – is he throwing shade at Ananya Panday?

In a classic case of post-breakup timing, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have both opened up—albeit separately—about relationship red flags, sending the rumour mill into overdrive. The actors, who reportedly dated for two years before calling it quits in early 2024, are now sharing personal insights that fans can’t help but link to their past equation.
Their hush-hush romance began making headlines in 2022, fuelled by cryptic comments and coy appearances. Ananya famously called herself ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ on Koffee with Karan, while Aditya described her as ‘pure joy’ and rechristened himself ‘Aditya Joy Kapur’ on the same show. Though neither confirmed the relationship outright, the chemistry was hard to miss. Now, over a year since their rumoured split, both actors have spoken about the qualities they consider non-negotiable in a relationship. And naturally, fans are wondering—are these subtle digs aimed at each other?
Ananya, in a recent interview, admitted that she’s overlooked red flags in the past due to her people-pleasing tendencies. “I’ve made excuses for people and changed myself for them,” she confessed.
“The biggest red flags for me are the obvious ones—cheating, lying, public disrespect. And someone who can’t be happy for you when you’re doing well. That’s a big one, especially for successful women.”
Aditya, meanwhile, shared his thoughts at the trailer launch of his upcoming ensemble drama Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. “A red flag could be someone with a prison record,” he joked, before turning serious. “I think a green flag is just someone who is kind. If you’re with someone for a long time, kindness really matters. It’s something that sustains you through all kinds of situations.”
While Aditya kept things diplomatic and avoided specifics, the timing and nature of both statements have sparked speculation. Social media sleuths are already reading between the lines, wondering if these revelations are subtle reflections—or even rebuttals—of their past together. Metro… In Dino, also starring Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher, is slated for a July 4 release.