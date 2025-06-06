Your ultimate weekend watchlist: 9 fresh picks to stream right now

Looking to stay in this weekend and binge something new? From supernatural rom-coms and gritty thrillers to chilling documentaries and twisted comedies, this week’s OTT slate has something for every kind of viewer!
Bhool Chuk Maaf (Amazon Prime Video)
A sci-fi romantic comedy with a mythological twist, this film follows Ranjan, a small-town lover from Banaras who finally lands a government job to marry the love of his life — only to break a vow made to Lord Shiva. That misstep sets off a series of cosmic consequences. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav
Mercy for None (Netflix)
In this action-packed Korean thriller, a reformed gangster is forced to return to the criminal underworld after his brother’s mysterious death. What begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into a violent path of vengeance. Featuring So Ji-sub, Huh Joon-ho, and Gong Myoung.
Get Away (JioHotstar)
Blending horror, dark humour and satire, this twisted survival tale sees a family’s idyllic vacation on a remote island turn deadly when they discover it’s home to a serial killer. Starring Nick Frost, Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, and Maisie Ayres
K. O (Netflix)
Years after accidentally killing a fellow fighter, a retired MMA champion is drawn into a dangerous mission to track down the victim’s son, only to collide with a ruthless Marseille crime syndicate. High-octane action starring Ciryl Gane, Alice Belaïdi, and Foued Nabba.
Chhal Kapat: The Deception (Zee5)
Set during a grand wedding in Burhanpur, this mystery thriller follows a police investigation after a social media influencer turns up dead. As secrets unravel, the line between truth and deception blurs. Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, and Anuj Sachdeva.
Straw (Netflix)
Written and directed by Tyler Perry, this intense thriller explores how one catastrophic day pushes a single mother to the brink as she struggles to care for her sick daughter in a system that offers no help, with Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor and Sinbad.
Pattth (ManoramaMAX)
This Malayalam-language crime drama follows Unni, a struggling film editor who starts working on a travel vlog about a Kenyan tribe. What begins as a creative project soon unearths a haunting cultural mystery.Stars Ashik Safiya, Aboobakker Gauthami, and Lekshmi Gopan
Predator: Killer of Killers (JioHotstar)
A visually thrilling animated sci-fi anthology, this film features a Viking, a ninja from feudal Japan and a WWII pilot — each facing off against a deadly intergalatic hunter. Timeliness clash and survival instincts kick in.
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster (Netflix)
This gripping documentary revists the doomed deep-sea expedition to the Titanic’s resting place. A chilling retailing of ambition, oversight and human error, it dives into the fateful journey that shocked the world.