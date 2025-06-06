Criminal Justice 4’s Saahitya Pansare on playing a cop, working with Pankaj Tripathi and Zeeshan Ayyub

Reflecting on his journey in the franchise, Saahitya said, “I was first cast in Criminal Justice Season 3, and when Season 4 came along, the makers brought me back. I’ve always been drawn to police roles and action-oriented characters—even though this show leans more into courtroom drama than action. What fascinated me was how crucial the cops are in driving the legal narrative. They aren’t just peripheral—they shape the entire case.”

Talking about the experience of working alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Saahitya shared, “He’s one of the most grounded and secure actors I’ve met. His precision, emotional control, and awareness of what each scene needs is something else. I once shared with him how one of my roles in another project was heavily edited, and he gave me a piece of advice I’ll never forget: ‘Don’t dwell on these things. Do your work sincerely and move on. Your time will come—just don’t clutter your mind.’ That mindset really stuck with me.”

Recalling some of the standout scenes from this season, Saahitya mentioned three that left a lasting impact. “There’s a brief but memorable scene in an elevator with Pankaj sir—we ended up laughing so much during the take. Then, there’s a dumpyard scene where we find the murder weapon. It wasn’t a set; we shot in an actual dumpyard. That environment added rawness to the moment and gave me a deeper appreciation for the people who work in such conditions every day. And lastly, a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub’s character was deeply personal. Seven years ago, when I first came to Mumbai, I was part of Zeeshan’s theatre group. Standing across from him in an interrogation scene—it felt like life had come full circle.”

On the energy and atmosphere during the shoot, especially in high-tension sequences, he noted, “It was very collaborative. There was a lot of prep, usually done in small groups. All the actors playing cops would rehearse together, and the legal team on the other end would do the same. Even when I was just present in courtroom scenes with no lines, I stayed fully in character—reacting, observing, and engaging as if it were all happening in real time.”

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach Season 4 features a stellar ensemble including Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Khushboo Atre, Asha Negi, and Khushi Bhardwaj.