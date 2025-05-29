‘Criminal Justice’ season 4: What to expect from the new chapter

Madhav Mishra levels up— but keeps it real

Our beloved underdog advocate is no longer the rookie with torn slippers and a borrowed briefcase. In A Family Matter, Madhav Mishra is a more seasoned and confident lawyer, respected, in demand and possibly even slightly enjoying the perks of success. But don’t worry — fame hasn’t gone to his head. He’s still the same humble, morally rooted and quietly hilarious character we all know and love.

Expect him to face moral dilemmas, legal curveballs and plenty of resistance from flashier lawyers who underestimate his brilliance — as always, to their own peril.

A murder mystery laced with love, guilt and family drama

This season’s case is a powder keg waiting to explode. Dr. Raj Nagpal (played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) is caught red-handed — quite literally — at the scene of a nurse’s murder. But was it really him? Or is there more beneath the surface?

The twist? The nurse, Rohini (played by Asha Negi), was allegedly having an affair with him. The bigger twist? His wife, Anju (Surveen Chawla), is also pulled into the mess, becoming a suspect herself. What begins as a cut-and-dried case soon unravels into something far more sinister — secrets, betrayal and heartbreaking family fractures.