‘Criminal Justice’ season 4: What to expect from the new chapter

Criminal justice is back and this time, it’s personal! The fourth season of the hit courtroom drama, titled A Family Matter, has officially dropped on JioHotstar and fans of Pankaj Tripathi’s legendary lawyer, Madhav Mishra, are in for another wild ride through tangled truths, twisted relationships and some seriously sharp cross-examinations.
If you’re wondering what makes this season worth binging, here are the four big things to expect in season 4 — no major spoilers, we promise!
Madhav Mishra levels up— but keeps it real
Our beloved underdog advocate is no longer the rookie with torn slippers and a borrowed briefcase. In A Family Matter, Madhav Mishra is a more seasoned and confident lawyer, respected, in demand and possibly even slightly enjoying the perks of success. But don’t worry — fame hasn’t gone to his head. He’s still the same humble, morally rooted and quietly hilarious character we all know and love.
Expect him to face moral dilemmas, legal curveballs and plenty of resistance from flashier lawyers who underestimate his brilliance — as always, to their own peril.
A murder mystery laced with love, guilt and family drama
This season’s case is a powder keg waiting to explode. Dr. Raj Nagpal (played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) is caught red-handed — quite literally — at the scene of a nurse’s murder. But was it really him? Or is there more beneath the surface?
The twist? The nurse, Rohini (played by Asha Negi), was allegedly having an affair with him. The bigger twist? His wife, Anju (Surveen Chawla), is also pulled into the mess, becoming a suspect herself. What begins as a cut-and-dried case soon unravels into something far more sinister — secrets, betrayal and heartbreaking family fractures.
A power-packed cast with fireworks in the courtroom
While Pankaj Tripathi anchors the show with his effortless charisma, the rest of the cast brings serious heat to the courtroom. Mita Vashisht enters as a corporate shark of a lawyer with her agenda. Shweta Basu Prasad plays the razor-sharp public prosecutor who doesn’t back down easily. Even Madhav’s wife Ratna (Khushboo Atre) gets a bit more screen time, adding warmth and wit in contrast to the tension-heavy courtroom drama.
Grey zones and moral dilemmas galore
One of the most gripping things about Criminal Justice has always been its refusal to paint people in black and white, and season 4 doubles down on that. When you think you’ve figured out who’s guilty, the show hits you with a perspective shift that makes you second-guess everything.
Lawyers bend the truth. Clients hide secrets. Even the so-called ‘heroes’ aren’t spotless. This season digs deep into the murky waters of ethics and justice, forcing viewers to ask: Is doing the wrong thing for the right reason ever justifiable?
Every character brings something to the table, and the result is a more emotionally charged and high-stakes season than we’ve seen before.
So, court is in session. Pop that popcorn and let Madhav Mishra take the stand—again.