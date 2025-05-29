‘Mirai’ teaser: Teja Sajja battles evil in epic fantasy saga

After making a splash with Hanu-Man, Teja Sajja is gearing up to wield ancient power once again in his upcoming fantasy action flick, Mirai. The talented actor, who transitioned from a child star to a box-office sensation, takes centre stage in this thrilling blend of myth and action, set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.
The teaser for Mirai, which dropped on Wednesday, hints at an epic war brewing in a dark era where divine help just won’t cut it anymore. “A war is about to happen. No one from kaliyuga can put an end to this. This time, even God cannot be our saviour. If there is anything that can save us, it is the ancient weapon Mirai,” proclaims Jayaram’s seer character. The story revolves around a mysterious weapon – Mirai – thought to be humanity’s last glimmer of hope in the age of Kaliyuga.
Manchu Manoj makes a spine-chilling comeback as the main villain, a child raised in seclusion who morphs into a ruthless enforcer of chaos. His character, The Black Sword, rises as a supernatural menace, threatening to drag the world deeper into darkness. Meanwhile, Teja Sajja portrays a humble warrior, blissfully unaware of his fate, who is destined to stand up against evil.
Director Karthik Gattamneni, who also takes on the role of cinematographer, crafts a visually stunning world steeped in Indian mythology, complete with sleek VFX and breathtaking visuals. The teaser wraps up with a striking scene of what seems to be Lord Rama walking alongside an army of monkeys, igniting fan theories and stirring up some serious nostalgia.
Mirai is set for a pan-India release in both 2D and 3D across eight languages. The film also features Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. With Gowra Hari composing the music and a jaw-dropping train action sequence already making headlines, Mirai is poised to be yet another mythology-inspired blockbuster in Teja Sajja’s burgeoning cinematic journey.