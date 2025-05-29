‘Mirai’ teaser: Teja Sajja battles evil in epic fantasy saga

Director Karthik Gattamneni, who also takes on the role of cinematographer, crafts a visually stunning world steeped in Indian mythology, complete with sleek VFX and breathtaking visuals. The teaser wraps up with a striking scene of what seems to be Lord Rama walking alongside an army of monkeys, igniting fan theories and stirring up some serious nostalgia.

Mirai is set for a pan-India release in both 2D and 3D across eight languages. The film also features Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. With Gowra Hari composing the music and a jaw-dropping train action sequence already making headlines, Mirai is poised to be yet another mythology-inspired blockbuster in Teja Sajja’s burgeoning cinematic journey.