‘Captain America: Brave New World’ to stream on OTT from May 28

The wait is over for Marvel fans. Captain America: Brave New World, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will officially begin streaming on Disney+ from May 28, Disney has confirmed. The film marks a bold new era for the franchise, with Anthony Mackie taking full command as Sam Wilson, the newly appointed Captain America.
Originally released in cinemas in February, the film earned a solid $415 million worldwide, securing its place as one of Marvel’s key box office successes this year. Now, with its streaming debut, a wider audience will finally be able to catch up with the shield-wielding Avenger’s newest mission.
Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World kicks off with Sam Wilson adjusting to his new role as Cap following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The story takes a sharp turn after Wilson meets Thaddeus Ross—now the U.S. President, played by Harrison Ford in his first appearance in the MCU. The meeting triggers a domino effect, pulling Wilson into an international crisis that tests his resolve, leadership, and ideals. What follows is a tense mission to stop a covert plot with global consequences, as Wilson races against time to uphold the values Captain America represents.
Alongside Mackie and Ford, the film features an impressive supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.
For those who missed its theatrical run, the Disney+ release offers a perfect opportunity to dive into this politically charged superhero thriller. With a new Captain at the helm, Brave New World lays the groundwork for future MCU arcs while exploring what it really means to carry the iconic shield in a divided world. Whether you're a die-hard Marvel follower or just tuning in for the action, Captain America: Brave New World promises a gripping ride — now just a click away.