‘Captain America: Brave New World’ to stream on OTT from May 28

Originally released in cinemas in February, the film earned a solid $415 million worldwide, securing its place as one of Marvel’s key box office successes this year. Now, with its streaming debut, a wider audience will finally be able to catch up with the shield-wielding Avenger’s newest mission.

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World kicks off with Sam Wilson adjusting to his new role as Cap following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The story takes a sharp turn after Wilson meets Thaddeus Ross—now the U.S. President, played by Harrison Ford in his first appearance in the MCU. The meeting triggers a domino effect, pulling Wilson into an international crisis that tests his resolve, leadership, and ideals. What follows is a tense mission to stop a covert plot with global consequences, as Wilson races against time to uphold the values Captain America represents.