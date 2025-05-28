Tom Cruise thanks fans and team after ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ box office triumph

The actor took to social media to share his thoughts, writing, “This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios. To every theatre and every employee who helps bring these stories to the audiences, thank you. To everyone that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support.” He signed off with a special note to fans: “And most of all, THANK YOU to the audiences everywhere – for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain. Sincerely, Tom.”

Fans from around the world flooded the comments with love and nostalgia. One wrote, “Thank you for making great movies!! Please come to Greece more often! We love you here‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning!” Another shared, “Loved it!! Been with you since May 22, 1996!” Echoing the sentiments of many, one fan simply stated, “Once a Tom Cruise fan, always a Tom Cruise fan.”