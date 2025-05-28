Lindsay Lohan says she can’t do Netflix rom-coms forever

In a recent interview, Lindsay Lohan opened up about her Netflix journey, which included Falling for Christmas (2022), Irish Wish (2024), and Our Little Secret (2024). While she expressed genuine love for making “movies that make people happy and bring people together,” she also admitted it’s time to evolve. “But with Netflix, I was like, ‘Okay, now we need to be thinking about other stuff.’ I can’t do movies like these forever,” she said.

Her upcoming film, Freakier Friday—a sequel to the beloved 2003 Disney classic—brings her back together with Jamie Lee Curtis and is set to hit theaters on August 8. “Honestly, there’s not much that draws me to the movie theaters right now. [Freakier Friday] is a feel-good movie, which is exactly what I want to offer people,” she revealed.