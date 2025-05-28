Lindsay Lohan says she can’t do Netflix rom-coms forever
Lindsay Lohan is gearing up for a fresh start in her career. After making a memorable comeback with a trio of romantic comedies on Netflix, the Mean Girls star is now looking to shift gears—moving away from the feel-good flicks and diving into more varied storytelling.
In a recent interview, Lindsay Lohan opened up about her Netflix journey, which included Falling for Christmas (2022), Irish Wish (2024), and Our Little Secret (2024). While she expressed genuine love for making “movies that make people happy and bring people together,” she also admitted it’s time to evolve. “But with Netflix, I was like, ‘Okay, now we need to be thinking about other stuff.’ I can’t do movies like these forever,” she said.
Her upcoming film, Freakier Friday—a sequel to the beloved 2003 Disney classic—brings her back together with Jamie Lee Curtis and is set to hit theaters on August 8. “Honestly, there’s not much that draws me to the movie theaters right now. [Freakier Friday] is a feel-good movie, which is exactly what I want to offer people,” she revealed.
Now at 38, Lohan also reflected on her journey into motherhood, her beauty routines, and how important having a routine has become since she became a parent. She even hinted at wanting a second child and launching her own beauty line, adding, “Everyone does Botox.”
Looking ahead, she’s set to star in a Hulu adaptation of Count My Lies and dreams of returning to a “smart comedy” vibe like Mean Girls—perhaps even collaborating with Quentin Tarantino or Julianne Moore. For Lindsay Lohan, this next chapter is all about finding balance: reinventing her career, pursuing creative goals, and prioritising family life.